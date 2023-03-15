Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
Paso Robles Daily News

Former Bearcat signs $21 million deal with Minnesota Vikings

By News Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhHNt_0lKAG9Ti00
Josh-Oliver. Image courtesy Baltimore Ravens Photos / Joey Pulone

– Former Bearcat Josh Oliver this week signed a $21 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings after leaving the Baltimore Ravens, where he played for the last two years.

Oliver’s exceptional run-blocking has seen him ranked as the best blocking tight end in the NFL, making him a valuable addition to the Vikings team.

During his time in Paso Robles, Oliver played as a tight end and linebacker, being a key member of the Bearcats’ 2015 Southern Section title team. In his senior year, he recorded 13 sacks, earning the Defensive Player of the Year award.

After being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, Oliver has played in the NFL for three seasons, with 26 receptions for 230 yards and two touchdowns to his name.

In his last season with the Baltimore Ravens, Oliver played in all 17 games, including nine starts, and caught 14 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

At 6-foot-5 and 259 pounds, Oliver is expected to play a vital role in Greg Roman’s run concepts in Minnesota, taking on the role previously held by Nick Boyle.

Sources: Baltimore Ravens, San Luis Obispo Tribune

