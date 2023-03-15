Motel Morris Team Plots New Chelsea Pizzeria

The team behind some of Chelsea’s most popular new restaurant concepts is getting ready to debut their latest project sometime this year.

A brand new pizzeria is currently on its way to Chelsea from owners Tamara McCarthy and brothers Brett and Sam Nidel . For the past decade, the three have been steadily making a name for themselves in Chelsea thanks to their work launching the popular spots The Commons Chelsea and Motel Morris . The Commons Chelsea opened up in 2011 and was envisioned as a kind of “high school cafeteria”, where people could eat and spend time with friends while feeling free to be themselves. The best part of The Commons though has to be the pastries they serve from Arlene’s Bakery, which are prepared from scratch by Brett and Sam’s mother, Arlene.

Motel Morris meanwhile has been steadily operating since 2017 and was established as a kind of New American restaurant featuring the talents of Chef Bill McDaniel . While both concepts are still operating strong today, the team is now getting ready to launch their third concept to date. Envisioned as a new pizzeria, their new concept (which has yet to be named) is currently slated to open up in Chelsea at 157 West 18th Street , between sixth and seventh avenues.

The location at 157 West 18th Street once functioned as a warehouse and is relatively spacious for the neighborhood. The restaurant will be split between a ground-floor bar and dining room that is estimated to seat a total of 101 guests and a private dining space in the basement that can seat an additional 46 guests . According to a sample menu provided with the team’s liquor license application, the new restaurant will offer a robust variety of premium pizzas, including options like white, clam, grandma, and even gluten-free and vegan options. There will also be alternative dishes for sharing at the table, including meatballs, sausage and peppers, garlic knots, and marinated mushrooms. The pizzeria will also serve a wide array of salads and entrees, including roast chicken and whole fish with seasonal vegetables, and desserts including the famous pastries from Arlene herself.

Right now, Brett, Sam, and Tamara are currently getting ready to meet with the community board to acquire a full restaurant liquor license for the space, enabling them to serve spirits and craft cocktails as well. They are currently proposing operating hours of 10:00 AM – 2:00 AM every day, seven days a week. Fittingly, the new pizzeria will be opening less than a block away from The Commons Chelsea and Motel Morris , so curious readers are strongly encouraged to visit the neighborhood and check out the two restaurants to get a sense of what to expect in the near future.

