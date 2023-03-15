Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 arrested after 2 teens shot in Sheraden on Thanksgiving Day

By CBS Pittsburgh,

5 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three people were arrested in connection with a shooting that left two teenage boys injured on Thanksgiving Day in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police said Jordan McMeans, 21, Akir Williams, 19, and Queshawn Williams, 18, are facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and criminal attempt homicide.

They were wanted after a 15-year-old and 18-year-old were injured in a shooting on Sherwood Avenue on Nov. 24. The two teens were taken to the hospital and have since recovered.

Police also said patrol officers performed quick life-saving measures on one of the victims that not only saved his life but helped him recover from substantial injuries.

KDKA

All three suspects were arrested by the U.S. Marshals' Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force and the city's Fugitive Apprehension Unit. They're in the Allegheny County Jail.

