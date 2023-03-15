Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
WNCT

Disney Parks boss shows off realistic-looking Lightsaber at SXSW Event

By Storyful,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNZ6k_0lKACL8100

Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro gave a demonstration of a realistic-looking Star Wars lightsaber at South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas, on Friday, March 10.

Footage by Rohit Thawani captured the moment D’Amaro powered up the saber and brandished it about to a chorus of cheers and audible excitement.

“I still cannot believe that this exists, but it does,” the Disney executive told the crowd. “Like I said, I have the coolest job in the world. I’m holding a real lightsaber right now!”

Credit: Rohit Thawani via Storyful

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Panthers retooled offense designed to help No. 1 pick win
Charlotte, NC11 hours ago
Glowing objects in Sacramento sky likely ‘space debris,’ astronomer says
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Baby dies after parents take him to Goldsboro hospital, officers investigating, police say
Goldsboro, NC1 day ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY3 days ago
Man attacked by mountain lion while sitting in hot tub: Colorado officials
Nathrop, CO12 hours ago
Hornets’ Ball anticipates being ready for training camp
Charlotte, NC8 hours ago
7-month-old pronounced dead at a Goldsboro, police say investigation is ‘still developing’
Goldsboro, NC8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy