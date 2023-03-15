Tempe Diablos gives 3 groups more than $366K

The Tempe Diablos had its annual Diablo Day Angels Charity Game this month when members presented a $366,900 check to the organization's beneficiaries.

The three charities invited to the check presentation at Tempe Diablo Stadium were Tempe Family YMCA, Pathway to Work and the H.A.P.I. School.

The Tempe Diablos began their service to the city of Tempe in 1968.

The organization's members devote their time to promoting, organizing and supporting community-based programs with a focus on youth and education, according to a release.