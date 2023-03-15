Stassie Karanikolaou Brings Her Personal Style To ‘Fun, Edgy & Comfortable’ Cupshe Collab (Exclusive)

Image Credit: @france.and.jesse

If you’re constantly getting your outfit inspo from Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou, then look no further than her 42-piece collaboration with global e-tailer Cupshe! The two partnered up just in time for spring break for an epic new edit of clothes, including an exclusive swimwear collection! “I’ve always loved swimwear and trying new styles, so when I had the opportunity to partner with Cupshe, I wanted to really focus on the fit and versatility of styles,” Stassie told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview about the new drop. “The Cupshe team has been so great in this partnership, they allowed me to take artistic direction and introduce more variety into the collection so that the selections are truly pieces I would wear or my friends would wear.”

Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou in her Cupshe swimwear collection. (@france.and.jesse)

Stassie, who is besties with Kylie Jenner, also gushed over the swimwear line, which an array of smoldering hot pieces, including a super cute tie-die colorway and a sexy halter, cutout black one piece. “When I look for a swimsuit, I try to prioritize fit, support, and style. I feel like these are the three most important aspects that are going to make you love a suit,” she told HL of designing the Cupshe collection. “I personally love string bikinis the most since they’re so versatile and adjustable.”

Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou in her Cupshe swimwear collection. (@france.and.jesse)

The Sunny Vodka entrepreneur explained that her personal style is ever-evolving, but currently, she’s loving things that are “fun, a bit edgy, and comfortable (most of the time, ha),” and tried toe encapsulate that in the collab. “For an easy street look, I love baggier denim, paired with a crop top, sneakers with a trench over top. It’s comfortable and yet you can make it look so coordinated,” Stassie said. “I wear a lot of relaxed street style looks, that still have a sexy appeal, but I’ve been taking this up a notch with more color lately.”

Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou in her Cupshe swimwear collection. (@france.and.jesse)

She added, “Cupshe’s support and variety is what draws me most to the brand. There aren’t a ton of cute swimwear brands that offer different levels of coverage and quality that Cupshe does.” Anastasia Karanikolaou’s Cupshe collab is currently available to shop now!