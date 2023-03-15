Open in App
HollywoodLife

Stassie Karanikolaou Brings Her Personal Style To ‘Fun, Edgy & Comfortable’ Cupshe Collab (Exclusive)

By Ali Stagnitta,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01hTuc_0lKA9von00
Image Credit: @france.and.jesse

If you’re constantly getting your outfit inspo from Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou, then look no further than her 42-piece collaboration with global e-tailer Cupshe! The two partnered up just in time for spring break for an epic new edit of clothes, including an exclusive swimwear collection! “I’ve always loved swimwear and trying new styles, so when I had the opportunity to partner with Cupshe, I wanted to really focus on the fit and versatility of styles,” Stassie told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview about the new drop. “The Cupshe team has been so great in this partnership, they allowed me to take artistic direction and introduce more variety into the collection so that the selections are truly pieces I would wear or my friends would wear.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xwvo_0lKA9von00
Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou in her Cupshe swimwear collection. (@france.and.jesse)

Stassie, who is besties with Kylie Jenner, also gushed over the swimwear line, which an array of smoldering hot pieces, including a super cute tie-die colorway and a sexy halter, cutout black one piece. “When I look for a swimsuit, I try to prioritize fit, support, and style. I feel like these are the three most important aspects that are going to make you love a suit,” she told HL of designing the Cupshe collection. “I personally love string bikinis the most since they’re so versatile and adjustable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIIyB_0lKA9von00
Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou in her Cupshe swimwear collection. (@france.and.jesse)

The Sunny Vodka entrepreneur explained that her personal style is ever-evolving, but currently, she’s loving things that are “fun, a bit edgy, and comfortable (most of the time, ha),” and tried toe encapsulate that in the collab. “For an easy street look, I love baggier denim, paired with a crop top, sneakers with a trench over top. It’s comfortable and yet you can make it look so coordinated,” Stassie said. “I wear a lot of relaxed street style looks, that still have a sexy appeal, but I’ve been taking this up a notch with more color lately.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MPOWN_0lKA9von00
Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou in her Cupshe swimwear collection. (@france.and.jesse)

She added, “Cupshe’s support and variety is what draws me most to the brand. There aren’t a ton of cute swimwear brands that offer different levels of coverage and quality that Cupshe does.” Anastasia Karanikolaou’s Cupshe collab is currently available to shop now!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY3 days ago
Priscilla Presley Steps Out For Dinner Amid Estate Battle With Granddaughter Riley Keough: Photos
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago
Teresa Giudice Is So Proud Of ‘Wonderful Daughter’ Gabriella, 19, As She’s Accepted To University Of Michigan
Ann Arbor, MI3 days ago
Priyanka Chopra Holds Hands With Nick Jonas As They Head To Dinner With Kevin & Danielle: Photos
New York City, NY1 day ago
Katie Holmes Goes Incognito While Riding The Subway In NYC: Photos
New York City, NY23 hours ago
Alissa Carlson: 5 Things About The CBS LA Weather Anchor Who Passed Out On Air
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lance Reddick Honored By Keanu Reeves & More With Blue Ribbons At ‘John Wick 4’ Premiere
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy