Waunakee Tribune

One Community Bank announces scholarship program

By Roberta Baumann,

4 days ago

One Community Bank has announced its 2023, which will offer $1,000 scholarships to three graduating high school seniors.

This scholarship program aligns with One Community Bank’s commitment of investing in the community. The eligibility requirements to apply for the scholarships are as follows: the applicant must be a graduating high school senior, must be in good academic standing, and have post-graduation plans at a 2-year or 4-year institution; a technical or trade school; or an apprenticeship program. The application process also requires an essay.

Community involvement is important to OCB and is a key component of the application and eligibility process. Applicants are asked to write an essay that demonstrates their role in making a positive impact in the community; and how the applicant’s post-graduation plans will continue to support the community.

For information, email OCBscholarship@onecommunity.bank

