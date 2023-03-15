Eagle’s Nest Sports Grill Nearly Doubling Its Size

A Fort Worth restaurant is planning an expansion that will nearly double its footprint. Eagle’s Nest Sports Grill will expand into an adjacent suite that once housed Martini Tan .

The current Eagle’s Nest space at 8455 Boat Club Rd. in Fort Worth will also undergo renovations. The existing 3,850-square-feet at the current location in suite 100 will be remodeled, and Eagle’s Nest will expand into the adjacent suite 130, which is just over 2,700-square-feet, according to a recent project filing. A second floor space at nearly 400-square-feet will be an office mezzanine for a total of nearly 7,000-square-feet of space.

According to a post on the business’ Facebook page , Eagle’s Nest is “going to 100% be all new.” The post continued that the details will be kept a surprise for everyone, including staff, but a post continued that the renovations will include a larger kitchen, new bathrooms, and additional seating.

Since the current space will get a makeover, the renovation will include some shutdown time as construction is underway. Another post on the Eagle’s Nest Facebook page stated a grand re-opening is being planned to showcase the new space once complete. Plans are to wrap up the renovations by early summer.

Appetizers, salads, and wings, plus sandwiches and wraps are on the menu. Chicken strips, steak, and other entrees are also offered, and guests can enjoy a variety of beer and cocktails at the full bar.

