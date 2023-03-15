Open in App
Yuma, AZ
See more from this location?
KYMA News 11

Yuma Marine Corps recognized in Felicity

By Jalen Fong,

5 days ago
The Yuma Marine Corps received recognition from the Museum of History and Humanity in Granite.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHwBI_0lKA8t1800

FELICITY, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) – The Yuma Marine Corps received recognition from the Museum of History and Humanity in Granite.

The recognition was given as part of the 25th anniversary of the Korean War monument and for their remarkable service to our community.

Local officials were also in attendance.

"We are building a monument in Granite," said Felicity Mayor Jacques Andre. "Each year, the trustees will name an individual who has benefited humanity for their entire life."

The Museum of the History and Humanity in Granite will continue to highlight individuals who make a difference in our community.

The post Yuma Marine Corps recognized in Felicity appeared first on KYMA .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Yuma, AZ newsLocal Yuma, AZ
U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground conducts groundbreaking munition test
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
YUHSD gets a special visitor, "Ernesto brought smiles to everyone's faces"
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Yuma County native returns home to launch beauty line at JCPenney’s
Yuma, AZ3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Brush fire burns total of 124 acres
Winterhaven, CA13 hours ago
Right Turn for Yuma Veterans hosts 7th Annual charity golf tournament
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
Three years since the first reported COVID case in Yuma
Yuma, AZ16 hours ago
First Transit employees take part in rally Friday morning
El Centro, CA3 days ago
Job fair for public service opportunities
Yuma, AZ4 days ago
Fisher’s Landing Resort hosts annual Rib Cook Off
Yuma, AZ4 days ago
AWC to host Open Mic Night for students and community
Yuma, AZ5 days ago
Local schools win first place in Odyssey of the Mind regional competition
Gadsden, AZ4 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl brings business to Downtown Yuma
Yuma, AZ3 days ago
Car enthusiasts meets at local coffee shop for Cars and Coffee
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
New road improvements on the way to Yuma
Yuma, AZ5 days ago
Suspect on the run in El Centro
El Centro, CA5 days ago
Yuma mother accused of stabbing son to continue competency treatment
Yuma, AZ3 days ago
Yuma International Airport to receive more than $1 million in federal funds to upgrade flooring
Yuma, AZ4 days ago
Strike at Spreckel’s Sugar Company continue
Brawley, CA7 days ago
San Luis woman pleads guilty to ballot harvesting case
San Luis, AZ4 days ago
YPD to patrol Yuma streets on St. Paddy’s Day weekend
Yuma, AZ6 days ago
Jewelry scam suspects charged with assault
Yuma, AZ6 days ago
Yuma man dead after rollover crash in Pine Valley
Pine Valley, CA5 days ago
Five people die in fatal fire in San Luis
San Luis, AZ6 days ago
Fatal accident on I-8 while rain sweeps through region
Pine Valley, CA5 days ago
ATM robbers identified, suspects arrested after two years
El Centro, CA3 days ago
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain coming soon along with more winds through the week
Yuma, AZ15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy