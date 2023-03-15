Helicopter crashes at Sacramento Executive Airport; other helicopters broken into

(KTXL) — Multiple helicopters were broken into and one was operated before crashing on Wednesday morning at the Sacramento Executive Airport, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police say that they received several reports of multiple helicopters being broken into early Wednesday morning.

Officers that responded found a helicopter with major damage that “appeared to have been operated,” police said in a statement.

The damaged helicopter was left on its side and is a Bell 429 model, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Sacramento Police is investigating the break-ins and crash, along with the FAA and the FBI.

Surveillance video shows that a person was able to get onto the tarmac and attempt to break into the helicopters and operate the one that crashed, according to police and an FBI agent.

“Part of the investigation would be to determine motive, as to why this individual attempted to steal a helicopter,” Sean Ragan from the FBI said. “At this point, we have no indication that there is terrorism involved, or that there is any terrorism motivation, but that is part of the ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement did not provide any details about the person seen in the surveillance video, but did say that there is a person of interest.

The FBI also said that there is not an obvious point of entry on the airport grounds that show how the person may have gotten onto the tarmac.

There are currently no reported injuries from the crash and no one is in custody, police said.

The airport is located in South Sacramento, along Freeport Boulevard and Blair Avenue, and primarily serves smaller aircraft.

