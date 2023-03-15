Open in App
Sacramento, CA
See more from this location?
YourCentralValley.com

Helicopter crashes at Sacramento Executive Airport; other helicopters broken into

By Matthew Nobert,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g6TI0_0lKA7YvS00

(KTXL) — Multiple helicopters were broken into and one was operated before crashing on Wednesday morning at the Sacramento Executive Airport, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police say that they received several reports of multiple helicopters being broken into early Wednesday morning.

Officers that responded found a helicopter with major damage that “appeared to have been operated,” police said in a statement.

The damaged helicopter was left on its side and is a Bell 429 model, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Sacramento Police is investigating the break-ins and crash, along with the FAA and the FBI.

Surveillance video shows that a person was able to get onto the tarmac and attempt to break into the helicopters and operate the one that crashed, according to police and an FBI agent.

“Part of the investigation would be to determine motive, as to why this individual attempted to steal a helicopter,” Sean Ragan from the FBI said. “At this point, we have no indication that there is terrorism involved, or that there is any terrorism motivation, but that is part of the ongoing investigation.

Placer County home seriously damaged from mudslide

Law enforcement did not provide any details about the person seen in the surveillance video, but did say that there is a person of interest.

The FBI also said that there is not an obvious point of entry on the airport grounds that show how the person may have gotten onto the tarmac.

There are currently no reported injuries from the crash and no one is in custody, police said.

The airport is located in South Sacramento, along Freeport Boulevard and Blair Avenue, and primarily serves smaller aircraft.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Sacramento, CA newsLocal Sacramento, CA
Suspect arrested following standoff in Sac County
Carmichael, CA4 days ago
3rd person dies after shooting in Sacramento’s La Riviera
Sacramento, CA7 days ago
Evacuation warnings, orders issued in Northern California communities due to possible flooding
Sutter Creek, CA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pregnant woman, 2 children stabbed in Antioch
Antioch, CA1 day ago
2 dead and 1 injured in Stockton shooting
Stockton, CA3 days ago
Woman arrested after high-speed chase on Highway 50 from Placerville to Folsom
Placerville, CA4 days ago
Two arrested in Stockton as suspects in Reno murder
Stockton, CA4 days ago
Drug deal gone wrong leads to shooting, two arrested by Oakley PD
Oakley, CA4 days ago
Couple arrested by Pittsburg police in connection to fatal hit-and-run of 17-year old
Pittsburg, CA5 days ago
Stockton police seeking information after a fatal shooting left a man dead
Stockton, CA5 days ago
Evacuation warning issued in Manteca due to possible flooding
Manteca, CA4 days ago
Teen rescued from alleged human trafficker in San Pablo
San Pablo, CA6 days ago
16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Stockton, police say
Stockton, CA6 days ago
Suspect on probation arrested after armed robbery in Vallejo
Vallejo, CA7 days ago
New atmospheric river hitting California will bring a prolonged period of rain
Sacramento, CA7 days ago
This Diner has been Named the Best in California
Plymouth, CA8 days ago
3 suspects sought after Antioch police in connection to February shooting
Antioch, CA11 days ago
Community vigil for 17-year-old dancer
Pittsburg, CA9 days ago
Dozens of stolen credit cards, driver licenses and electronics found in Citrus Heights home
Citrus Heights, CA11 days ago
"Never seen anything like it before": Intense wind and rain knocks out trees across the region
Sacramento, CA6 days ago
A New Restaurant, Celeste, Is Coming to Vacaville
Vacaville, CA5 days ago
Spillways open at Northern California dams after heavy rainfall
Oroville, CA10 days ago
These California rivers may reach above flood level during the upcoming winter storm
Modesto, CA11 days ago
Campaign launched to bring production of Marvel film to Stockton
Stockton, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy