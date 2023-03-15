Open in App
Wichita, KS
KSN News

Wichita Public Schools looking for businesses to join job fair

By Stephanie Nutt,

5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Public Schools (WPS) is looking for businesses with immediate full-time openings for 18-year-olds to join their job fair.

“Many Wichita Public Schools students are looking to start their careers immediately after graduation,” WPS said. “Join us for a Job Fair for our graduating seniors looking for full-time employment!”

The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at AMAC, 903 S. Edgemoor St .

To register as a business, click here .

For more information, contact Laura Barker at 316-973-4764 or lbarker1@usd259.net .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

