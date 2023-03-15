Open in App
Matthews, NC
Charlotte Observer

The Flying Biscuit Cafe in Matthews is opening soon. Here’s what you need to know.

By Heidi Finley,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135tiE_0lKA4ZhY00

The Flying Biscuit Cafe is opening its new Matthews location on Monday, March 20, bringing a new location for breakfast and lunch, along with nearly a week’s worth of deals and giveaways to celebrate.

When the restaurant opens its doors at 7 a.m. in the building that once housed The Pizza Peel , it will become the third Flying Biscuit Cafe in the Charlotte area. Its ownership and staff have not changed through its transition.

Diners will find a menu offering breakfast favorites such as waffles, pancakes, omelets and more, including vegetarian and vegan options. Lunch options are available, as well, at the Atlanta-based chain, including burgers, salad and sandwiches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYPD1_0lKA4ZhY00
Mimosa flights at the Flying Biscuit Cafe. The Flying Biscuit Cafe

Here are the deals — and a giveaway — on tap to celebrate its opening:

  • Monday, March 20 – Bacon and eggs breakfast for $1
  • Tuesday, March 21 – The Flying Biscuit Breakfast for $1
  • Wednesday, March 22 – The High Flyer for $5
  • Thursday, March 23 – The Egg-stravaganza for $5
  • Friday, March 24 – Shrimp and Grits for $5
  • Tuesday, March 28– Free Flying Biscuit travel mugs to the first 100 guests.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9Tst_0lKA4ZhY00
The Flying Biscuit Cafe’s shrimp and grits. The Flying Biscuit Cafe

Pizza Peel and Flying Biscuit owner Will Bigham said he’s excited to bring breakfast to the area and thinks it’s a better fit for Matthews. “The flip will help offer our teammates a better quality of life and put more money into their pockets,” he said.

The Flying Biscuit Cafe

Location: 110 Matthews Station St #1a, Matthews, NC 28105 (opening Monday, March 20)

Location: 4241 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28209

Location: 7930 A Rea Rd.Charlotte, NC 28277

Menu

Cuisine: breakfast

Instagram: @theflyingbiscuitclt

