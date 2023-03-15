Open in App
Owatonna, MN
Owatonna People's Press

SCFF announces star-studded grandstand lineup

By By ANNIE HARMAN,

5 days ago

After a last minute cancelation in 2021 of one of the biggest names set to grace the Steele County Free Fair grandstand, fair officials were bound and determined to make sure the 2022 headliner show went off without a hitch.

So when a heavy rainfall covered the fair just hours before country legend Joe Nichols was scheduled to step on stage, volunteers from across the grounds came together to completely clear the pit of water and mud in less than 60 minutes, allowing the show to go on.

The success of that night was all the SCFF Board of Directors needed to know that this was a turning point for entertainment at the fair, and now they are excited to announce a lineup like Steele County has never seen before.

“It’s all about people anticipating who is coming,” said Fair Manager Scott Kozelka, adding he and the board members have been hounded by the public for weeks about what concerts they will bring to the grandstand this August.

“Every time we announce someone, people thank us — it’s those people who don’t want to have to travel to see good entertainment. Now they can stay here in Owatonna and see great national entertainment, all because of our great sponsors and volunteers.”

On Wednesday, the SCFF announced two major country music acts coming to the grandstand for the 2023 fair. Wednesday night of the fair, Aug. 16, will feature LOCASH, a country music duo known for their lifestyle anthems such as “I Love This Life,” “One Big Country Song” and “Feels Like a Party.”

Additionally, Kozelka said they are excited to finally welcome back country music icon Craig Morgan, the headliner of the 2021 grandstand that was infamously rained out last minute. Following the cancellation of his 2021 performance, Kozelka said Morgan had made it known he wanted to come back to Owatonna to put on the show promised. With other commitments already made by Morgan last year, however, it had to wait until now.

“It is hard getting bands here because we have this map we have to follow,” Kozelka said, describing the “radius clause” that has to be followed by both venues and performers. “Really we have to consider everything from Eau Claire to Detroit Lakes, and then everything in between. Most bands cannot perform within a certain area of another show 45 days before or 45 days after.”

Morgan will finally return to the SCFF grandstand on Friday night of the fair, Aug. 18. He is known for many of his notable songs, including “Redneck Yacht Club,” “Bonfire,” “Little Bit of Life,” “International Harvester” and “That’s What I Love About Sunday.”

Always looking to elevate the experience at the SCFF, Kozelka said this year in the grandstand they will be creating “more of an event” when it comes to the VIP tickets, as well as all the other guests in attendance.

“We want the Steele County Free Fair to be an attraction and an experience for all our shows, including the rodeo,” Kozelka said.

For the concerts — including Hairball on Thursday night (Aug. 17) of the fair — Kozelka said they will be selling limited VIP tickets, 150 per concert, that will include beverages, appetizers, special parking, swag and a full “party” experience. This will differentiate from previous years at the fair, where the VIP ticket holders had tables in front of the bleachers throughout the concerts.

“What we heard from our VIPs last year is that they want to be out in the bowl partying, too,” Kozelka said.

To help create the a premiere experience the Fair Board is after, there will be no opening acts this year. Instead, every concert will feature a special guest.

“It’s not just about our headlines — it’s a full show,” Kozelka said.

Before LOCASH performs on Wednesday night, special guest Drake Milligan will take the stage. Milligan recently placed third in America’s Got Talent and is being described as the “country Elvis,” with chart topping songs out on iTunes.

“Drake is a bit of a gamble, but he’s the right gamble for us,” Kozelka said, encouraging everyone to look up Milligan’s song and be transported by his Presley-style vocals.

Performing before Craig Morgan as a special guest will be Ashley Barron, a country-rock star who first appeared at the SCFF in 2022 as an opening act for Maddie & Tae.

Minneapolis-based rock band Strange Daze will perform prior to Hairball.

Because the weight of inflation is currently being felt in every avenue of life, Kozelka said the SCFF sponsors have been instrumental thus fair in bringing top notch entertainment to the 2023 fair. Current sponsors of the grandstand concerts include Fastenal, Owatonna Motor Company and Let’s Ride Boots and Apparel, but Kozelka said they are always looking for more sponsors in a variety of areas throughout the fairgrounds — including the grandstand.

Tickets for every night at the 2023 grandstand went on sale Wednesday afternoon at SCFF.org. Prices vary based on the experience level fairgoers would like to purchase.

