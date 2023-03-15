Open in App
Daily Mail

Sunrise: Edwina Bartholomew finds a buyer for her $2.1m Dulwich Hill home

By Jimmy Briggs For Daily Mail Australia,

5 days ago

Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew and her husband Neil Varcoe have sold their inner-west Sydney home after listing it for sale earlier this month for $2.1million.

The newsreader-turned-property flipper announced on Tuesday they had secured a buyer for the renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom property in Dulwich Hill.

Edwina, 39, posted a photo on Instagram of the 'for sale' sign outside the home with a huge 'sold' sticker plastered on the front of it.

'Our lovely little house is now another couple's home. Let the next renovation adventure begin (again),' she wrote.

Sunrise viewers were quick to congratulate Edwina on selling her home, which had been a passion project for her and Neil in recent years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SRT5_0lKA4EPX00

'Congratulations. Now the next chapter begins,' one fan commented, while another wrote: 'Cheers to your next family adventure.'

Edwina previously said she did not originally plan to sell the stone brick 1880s-era house, but the couple decided to let it go after finding another renovation project.

'We've found this other project that we want to take on and it feels right,' she told Realestate.com.au .

A delightful mix of old world charm and modern luxury, the pad boasts classic stylings including high ceilings and marble finishings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kKQm7_0lKA4EPX00

Highlights include a glasshouse-style roof terrace, home office and paved al fresco entertainment patio.

Edwina, who shares daughter Molly, two, and, one-year-old son Tom, with husband Neil, a former executive at Twitter Australia, said moving out had been hard for her.

'I get emotional when I think about everything that's happened in this house. It's where we started our family. It's such a special place that we love so much,' she said.

The Channel Seven personality bought the home after doing a story about the area for Sunrise and formed a real 'connection' with the suburb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iw9to_0lKA4EPX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBGAq_0lKA4EPX00
