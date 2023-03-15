Open in App
Spotsylvania County, VA
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Spotsylvania Sisters Killed In Single-Car Crash Remembered Celebration Of Life

By Zak Failla,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xZgD1_0lKA1oAc00

A family is grieving after two teen sisters who died of injuries sustained in a violent weekend car crash in Spotsylvania, authorities announced.

Riverbend High School junior Dawn Donnelly and senior Alexyss Scott, were in a 2005 Honda Accord with two other individuals when the driver lost control and caromed into an embankment on River Road and Musket Right Lane over the weekend, authorities said.

All four were pulled from the fiery wreckage, and Donnelly was pronounced dead at the scene. Scott was airlifted to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries. The driver was reportedly hospitalized in critical condition while a front seat passenger suffered minor injuries.

We are deeply saddened to share the news that two sisters who attended Riverbend High School have passed away. Dawn...

Posted by Spotsylvania County Public Schools on Monday, March 13, 2023

“(Spotsylvania) Sheriff Roger L. Harris along with his staff would like to send their deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, teachers, and students affected by Saturday's tragic accident,” the agency posted online.

Friends, family…….. I have no words. Two of my daughters died in a car crash last night. We are grieving….. our hearts...

Posted by Aaron Scott on Sunday, March 12, 2023

A Celebration of Life for Scott and Donnelly was scheduled for 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 at 7416 Sterling Drive in Fredericksburg, according to Asha Scott on Facebook.

Come and see us if you have time. We are going to have pictures and food. Please bring a magnet or sticker with your name on it with something that reminds you of the girls

Posted by Aaron Scott on Wednesday, March 15, 2023

“Everyone is welcome to come and help us celebrate the life of our beautiful girls! We ask that anyone who is inclined to bring something such as a magnet or sticker that reminds you of something with the girls. They will all be taken to Arkansas and put in or on the caskets with them before burial.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Shot, Killed In Apparent Targeted Early-Morning Murder In PWC Shopping Center, Police Say
Manassas, VA18 hours ago
Parents Charged For 11-Month-Old Fentanyl Overdose In Fairfax County: Prosecutors
Alexandria, VA15 hours ago
REUNITED: Porch Pirated Puppy Dropped Off At Pet Store Returned To Family; Suspect At Large
District Heights, MD15 hours ago
Car Crashes Head-On Into Occupied School Bus On Suitland Road
Suitland, MD4 days ago
Park Police ID Arlington Men Killed In Rock Creek Parkway Crash
Burtonsville, MD4 days ago
Police ID DC Driver Killed In Two-Car Suitland Crash
Washington, DC3 days ago
Family remembers man killed in front of Temple Hills skating rink
Washington, DC4 days ago
Driver killed in 2 vehicle collision in Suitland
Suitland, MD4 days ago
Employment Dispute Leads To Murder Of DC Man In Temple Hills, Police Say
Washington, DC4 days ago
'All of the victims deserve better' | Rock Creek Parkway crash victims were riding in Lyft, family says
Burtonsville, MD4 days ago
Summertime Shooter In Custody For Murder Of Silver Spring Man In DC: MPD
Silver Spring, MD4 days ago
Man arrested in deadly shooting of skating rink security guard in Temple Hills
Temple Hills, MD4 days ago
Group On The Loose After $500K Jewelry Store Heist In Virginia, Police Say
Falls Church, VA4 days ago
Manassas Teen Jumped By Group Of Boys Who Stole His Glasses, Police Say
Manassas, VA6 days ago
Manassas woman steals ambulance from medical center
Manassas, VA4 days ago
New Details Released After Fatal Chain-Reaction Tractor-Trailer Crash On I-95 In Beltsville
Beltsville, MD6 days ago
Stabbing Suspect Shot By Metro Transit Officer Breaking Up Fight That Broke Out On DC Bus
Washington, DC4 days ago
Midday Double Shooting Under Investigation Near Prince George's County HS (DEVELOPING)
Suitland, MD6 days ago
Virginia Teen Shines on ‘The Voice'
Ashburn, VA5 days ago
3 shootings reported in DC within 30 minutes
Washington, DC4 days ago
This Steakhouse has been Named the Best in Virginia
Culpeper, VA8 days ago
Target to close two DC area stores this May
Washington, DC5 days ago
Lucky Prince George’s County Man Wins Top Prize On Lottery Ticket
Hyattsville, MD6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy