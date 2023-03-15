Spotsylvania Sisters Killed In Single-Car Crash Remembered Celebration Of Life

A family is grieving after two teen sisters who died of injuries sustained in a violent weekend car crash in Spotsylvania, authorities announced.

Riverbend High School junior Dawn Donnelly and senior Alexyss Scott, were in a 2005 Honda Accord with two other individuals when the driver lost control and caromed into an embankment on River Road and Musket Right Lane over the weekend, authorities said.

All four were pulled from the fiery wreckage, and Donnelly was pronounced dead at the scene. Scott was airlifted to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries. The driver was reportedly hospitalized in critical condition while a front seat passenger suffered minor injuries.

We are deeply saddened to share the news that two sisters who attended Riverbend High School have passed away. Dawn... Posted by Spotsylvania County Public Schools on Monday, March 13, 2023

“(Spotsylvania) Sheriff Roger L. Harris along with his staff would like to send their deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, teachers, and students affected by Saturday's tragic accident,” the agency posted online.

Friends, family…….. I have no words. Two of my daughters died in a car crash last night. We are grieving….. our hearts... Posted by Aaron Scott on Sunday, March 12, 2023

A Celebration of Life for Scott and Donnelly was scheduled for 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 at 7416 Sterling Drive in Fredericksburg, according to Asha Scott on Facebook.

Come and see us if you have time. We are going to have pictures and food. Please bring a magnet or sticker with your name on it with something that reminds you of the girls Posted by Aaron Scott on Wednesday, March 15, 2023

“Everyone is welcome to come and help us celebrate the life of our beautiful girls! We ask that anyone who is inclined to bring something such as a magnet or sticker that reminds you of something with the girls. They will all be taken to Arkansas and put in or on the caskets with them before burial.”