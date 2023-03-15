Two ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars First Appeared on Another Iconic Reality Show

Vanderpump Rules has introduced reality TV fans to some very iconic personalities, including Tom Sandoval and Scheana Shay.

However, long before they became cast members on the Bravo show, Tom and Scheana briefly appeared on another iconic reality series.

Tom Sandoval and Scheana Shay are two long-time cast members of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Vanderpump Rules premiered in 2013 with Tom and Scheana as two main cast members. Although the cast lineup has changed quite a bit since then, Tom and Scheana continue to remain on the show. As a result, fans have been able to follow Tom and Scheana closely over the years.

They both started as employees at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant SUR. Nowadays, Tom is a business owner himself, co-founding two food establishments: TomTom and Sandy & Schwartz. Meanwhile, Scheana is now the host of a podcast called Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.

Tom Sandoval and Scheana Shay | Bryan Steffy / Stringer

Their personal lives have changed a lot these past several years as well. Tom dated Kristen Doute when he was first on Vanderpump Rules and then had a long-term relationship with Ariana Madix. Their relationship recently ended when he was caught cheating with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss.

Scheana, on the other hand, was engaged and married to Michael Shay during the early seasons of Vanderpump Rules. After they divorced in 2017, she had a few flings before marrying Brock Davies in 2022. She and Brock have a daughter born in 2021.

Tom Sandoval and Scheana Shay both appeared on ‘The Hills’

The Hills was a popular show on MTV in the 2000s. At the time, Tom and Scheana were among the young people trying to make it in Los Angeles, and they found themselves appearing on The Hills.

Tom was on season 1, episode 8. He was one of the models attending a Teen Vogue casting call that Lauren Conrad helped with.

Scheana appeared on The Hills twice, during season 5, episodes 3 and 6. Both times she was a friend accompanying Stacie “The Bartender” Adams as Stacie got confronted by Heidi Pratt for flirting with her husband, Spencer Pratt. Scheana did not talk much during these scenes and was also not credited.

Speaking about their time on The Hills, Tom said (via BravoTV), “I get tweets about it all the time.”

Scheana gave more information about filming, sharing that the scenes she participated in were “fake.”

“Stacie ‘the bartender’ is one of my best friends,” she explained. “She was in my wedding. Definitely don’t have pics from [The Hills]. I had bangs and a double chin, lol. Barely recognizable! I try to not draw attention to me on that because I looked so bad! It was fun. I only shot a couple times with them, but it was completely scripted. We knew the scene before we filmed it. So fake, but still fun! Haha.”

Scheana Shay was also on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Another reality show Scheana appeared on was The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This one is more well-known among Vanderpump Rules fans.

Scheana appeared on RHOBH a few times from 2012 to 2014. Back then, she was mainly known as a woman who had hooked up with actor Eddie Cibrian while he was married to then-Housewife Brandi Glanville. Scheana and Brandi had a feud for a while before eventually patching things up and moving on.

Scheana’s RHOBH appearance seemed to be a way to promote Vanderpump Rules. After Vanderpump Rules became successful on its own, Scheana no longer returned to RHOBH.