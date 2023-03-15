Commanders to sign QB Jacoby Brissett, sources say

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has agreed to a one-year contract with the Washington Commanders , sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Brissett's deal is worth up to $10 million and includes $8 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Commanders didn't make a big splash at quarterback by landing Brissett, but they found a player who fills a desired role: a solid backup who can compete for a starting job.

Brissett will replace Taylor Heinicke , who agreed to a two-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has said repeatedly that Sam Howell , a fifth-round pick last spring, will enter the offseason as the team's starting quarterback -- but that he still must earn the job.

Rivera wanted competition for Howell, which Brissett will provide.

The Cleveland Browns signed Brissett to a one-year deal last March, four days after they traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson .

Cleveland brought in Brissett to fill in for Watson, who was facing suspension after being accused by more than two dozen women of sexual assault and inappropriate sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Watson wound up serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy by committing sexual assault as defined by the league.

The Browns went just 4-7 with Brissett as their starter; Brissett himself, however, shined. With him at quarterback, Cleveland ranked sixth in the league in offensive efficiency.

He finished the regular season ranked eighth in the league in QBR (59.9), ahead of fellow AFC North QBs Lamar Jackson (59.0) and Joe Burrow (58.7). He also tossed the winning, fourth-quarter touchdown on fourth down to beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.

He ended with 2,608 passing yards and 12 touchdowns with six interceptions, completing 64% of his passes.

Brissett, 30, has made 48 starts in his career and has thrown for 10,350 yards with 48 touchdowns and 23 interceptions while completing 61.1% of his pass attempts in his 76 games.

ESPN's Jake Trotter contributed to this report.