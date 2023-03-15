USC football: Trojans to open 2024 season in Las Vegas against LSU

The game will kick off on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 4:30 pm PST from Allegiant Stadium

Buckle up!

USC football will begin the 2024 season playing LSU in Las Vegas, LSU Football's official account tweeted out on Tuesday.

The game will kick off on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 4:30 pm PST from Allegiant Stadium. It will be broadcast on ABC.

Here's more information on the game courtesy of a release from LSU Athletics :

"It will be the first meeting between LSU and USC since 1984 when the Tigers beat the Trojans, 23-3, in the Coliseum in Los Angeles.

The teams have met just one other time in 1979 when USC posted a 17-12 win over LSU in Tiger Stadium in what is still called one of the greatest games played in Death Valley."

USC and LSU are two of the top college football programs in the country combining for 15 all-time national titles.

LOOKING INTO THE CRYSTAL BALL

The 2024 season will be USC's first in the Big Ten conference and it's certainly starting with a bang.

Who will still be on the roster next season to play a role?

USC will almost certainly need a new quarterback with Caleb Williams, last year's Heisman Trophy winner, being eligible for the NFL Draft.

Malachi Nelson will be in his second year at USC when the Trojans play LSU. The five-star 2023 recruit will be the favorite to QB USC in the game, but if Lincoln Riley lands quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 rated recruit in 2024, all bets are off as to who will start.

Here are the other impact players USC will likely have on its roster in 2024:

- WR Zachariah Branch

- WR Makai Lemon

- LB Tackett Curtis

- S Zion Branch

- DB Domani Jackson

- DL Anthony Lucas

- RB Raleek Brown