Police: Ohio teen shoots, kills father after altercation

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) – A man was shot and killed by his teenage son after an altercation at a Wooster home on Tuesday, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at a home on the 1600 block of Gasche Street, according to a press release from the Wooster Police Department .

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound, according to the release. The Wooster Fire and EMS Department took the victim to Wooster Community Hospital.

During the investigation, it was found that the victim was shot by his 17-year-old son after an apparent altercation, according to police.

The 17-year-old was then taken into custody.

The victim was eventually taken to Akron General Hospital where he later died. Wooster police were notified Wednesday by the Summit County Coroner that the victim succumbed to his injuries, the release said.

This investigation is ongoing by the Wooster Police Department Detective Bureau.

No further information was available.

