Open in App
Wooster, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Police: Ohio teen shoots, kills father after altercation

By Celeste Houmard,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LDMAe_0lK9ypGh00

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) – A man was shot and killed by his teenage son after an altercation at a Wooster home on Tuesday, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at a home on the 1600 block of Gasche Street, according to a press release from the Wooster Police Department .

Four suspects wanted after CLE officer shot

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound, according to the release. The Wooster Fire and EMS Department took the victim to Wooster Community Hospital.

During the investigation, it was found that the victim was shot by his 17-year-old son after an apparent altercation, according to police.

The 17-year-old was then taken into custody.

The victim was eventually taken to Akron General Hospital where he later died. Wooster police were notified Wednesday by the Summit County Coroner that the victim succumbed to his injuries, the release said.

Construction season begins in NE Ohio

This investigation is ongoing by the Wooster Police Department Detective Bureau.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Ohio man who attacked girlfriend stabbed by neighbor: Police
Canton, OH15 hours ago
4th victim in gruesome Ohio murders survived after playing dead
Akron, OH15 hours ago
Death of 2-year-old investigated in Summit County
Tallmadge, OH15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect identified in shooting after Muskingum University baseball game
New Concord, OH22 hours ago
Ohio man charged in federal drug case sentenced to prison
Akron, OH17 hours ago
Ohio street collapses above water main break
Cleveland, OH20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy