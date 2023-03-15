Bellwood Antis online newspaper named 2nd best student-run website in Pa

BELLWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Congratulations are in order for The BluePrint, a student-run newspaper website at Bellwood-Antis. The paper received a statewide honor from the Keystone Media Awards by being named the second-best student-run website in Pennsylvania. It’s their sixth top-two finish since 2016.

Kerry Naylor took over The Highlight in 2011, which was then the Bellwood-Antis student-run newspaper and rebranded it as The BluePrint a few years later and began publishing it online instead. By 2017 it was named the best student-run website in Pennsylvania by the Keystone Media Awards.

“We made it something that was coming out a little bit more frequently. And then we talked to all the kids that were on the staff and said, look, if we’re going in a different direction with this let’s change it up,” Naylor said. “‘What do we want to call this?’ And the name The Blueprint came out. And four years later, in 2014, we took it online.”

Naylor feels one of the biggest things that make The BluePrint so successful is sticking to its mission statement.

“Being the voice of the Bellwood-Antis student body. And it’s more than a high school newspaper, it’s more than a middle school newspaper,” Naylor said. “We really feel like we’re representing the entire student body. So we even delve into stories that affect the community as long as they touch the student body here as well.”

In addition to the website coming in second place, two students won awards for stories they wrote. Jacob Hawn won for best sports story in a feature about referee shortages.

“My story just basically talked about how Pennsylvania’s experiencing a shortage and referees,” Hawn said. “So less people are coming out and being referees and taking the test. And a little bit has to do with COVID, a little bit with fan climate, but there’s a massive shortage.”

Bailee Conway took home second place for her story about the lingering effects of COVID on the student body.

“Definitely with like the test scores and just kids ability to learn, I mean, read like classroom etiquette,” said Conway. “Kids just didn’t know how to be in school. In the lower grades. And it definitely affected the test scores in most.”

The students credit Naylor for helping them grow as journalists to win the awards.

“My writing has doubled. I used to just be good at writing essays and stuff, but now I can take information from our school and put it into a story that, you know, that matters and people read,” Hawn said.

“I think my writing has changed a lot because of Mr. Naylor, my grammar, the way I word things, how to be a good writer,” Conway said.

One challenge The BluePrint faces each year is having a high turnover due to it having one of the smallest staffs in the state, but despite that, they still put out one of the best products each year.

