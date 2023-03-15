Open in App
Bellwood, PA
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Bellwood Antis online newspaper named 2nd best student-run website in Pa

By Ryan Risky,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RaB0e_0lK9xD8E00

BELLWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Congratulations are in order for The BluePrint, a student-run newspaper website at Bellwood-Antis. The paper received a statewide honor from the Keystone Media Awards by being named the second-best student-run website in Pennsylvania. It’s their sixth top-two finish since 2016.

Kerry Naylor took over The Highlight in 2011, which was then the Bellwood-Antis student-run newspaper and rebranded it as The BluePrint a few years later and began publishing it online instead. By 2017 it was named the best student-run website in Pennsylvania by the Keystone Media Awards.

“We made it something that was coming out a little bit more frequently. And then we talked to all the kids that were on the staff and said, look, if we’re going in a different direction with this let’s change it up,” Naylor said. “‘What do we want to call this?’ And the name The Blueprint came out. And four years later, in 2014, we took it online.”

‘Flavor Madness:’ Vote for which Penn State Berkey Creamery flavor is best

Naylor feels one of the biggest things that make The BluePrint so successful is sticking to its mission statement.

“Being the voice of the Bellwood-Antis student body. And it’s more than a high school newspaper, it’s more than a middle school newspaper,” Naylor said. “We really feel like we’re representing the entire student body. So we even delve into stories that affect the community as long as they touch the student body here as well.”

In addition to the website coming in second place, two students won awards for stories they wrote. Jacob Hawn won for best sports story in a feature about referee shortages.

“My story just basically talked about how Pennsylvania’s experiencing a shortage and referees,” Hawn said. “So less people are coming out and being referees and taking the test. And a little bit has to do with COVID, a little bit with fan climate, but there’s a massive shortage.”

Bailee Conway took home second place for her story about the lingering effects of COVID on the student body.

“Definitely with like the test scores and just kids ability to learn, I mean, read like classroom etiquette,” said Conway. “Kids just didn’t know how to be in school. In the lower grades. And it definitely affected the test scores in most.”

The students credit Naylor for helping them grow as journalists to win the awards.

“My writing has doubled. I used to just be good at writing essays and stuff, but now I can take information from our school and put it into a story that, you know, that matters and people read,” Hawn said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

“I think my writing has changed a lot because of Mr. Naylor, my grammar, the way I word things, how to be a good writer,” Conway said.

One challenge The BluePrint faces each year is having a high turnover due to it having one of the smallest staffs in the state, but despite that, they still put out one of the best products each year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
$180k going to State College residents displaced by sinkhole
State College, PA11 hours ago
$1.5M in grants awarded to help northern Centre County communities
Snow Shoe, PA16 hours ago
Berlin Brothersvalley girls join boys in State semifinals
Berlin, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bedford County class repurposing the Coffee Pot building
Bedford, PA11 hours ago
Blair County therapeutic horseback riding facility receives $1M grant
Hollidaysburg, PA11 hours ago
Altoona Area School District superintendent announces retirement plans
Altoona, PA8 hours ago
DuBois city manager charged with stealing over $600k in public funds, AG announced
Dubois, PA16 hours ago
Memorial Foundation holds annual cornhole tournament to support veterans
Duncansville, PA1 day ago
First day of spring: How to get free frozen treats at Rita’s, Dairy Queen
Altoona, PA19 hours ago
NY man nailed in Blair County after throwing drugs from car window, police report
Bronx, NY13 hours ago
Tyrone Irish Heritage Festival celebrates through the weekend
Tyrone, PA1 day ago
Students find perfect prom dress at Glass Slipper Project
Altoona, PA2 days ago
Mamie’s Cafe and Bakery opening second location in Altoona
Altoona, PA12 hours ago
Berlin-Brothersvalley boys advance to State Championship Game
Berlin, PA6 hours ago
Punxsutawney clinic giving back to the community
Punxsutawney, PA11 hours ago
Pennsylvania gun store owner reacts to gun control executive order
Bellefonte, PA5 days ago
Stolen artifacts returned to Baker Mansion in Altoona
Altoona, PA6 days ago
New cable, internet company coming into State College
State College, PA5 days ago
Hometown favorite café in Altoona reopening under new management
Altoona, PA4 days ago
3/20 Coalition holds protest, demands justice for Osaze Osagie
State College, PA1 day ago
District 5 Champs, Berlin, onto state semifinals
Berlin, PA3 days ago
Brewing Company holds fundraiser to benefit art studio
Bedford, PA3 days ago
Superfans get excited for Bruce Springsteen’s return to State College
State College, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy