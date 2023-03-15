Sentencing Delayed in Murder for Hire Plot

JERSEY CITY, NJ - The former political consultant with ties to numerous Hudson County officials has had his sentencing delayed for three months.

Sean Caddle pleaded guilty in January 2022 to the mysterious 2014 murder of Jersey City political Michael Galdieri.

Caddle, 44, a New Jersey-based political consultant, admitted to hiring two men to kill Galdieri who had worked for him on various political campaigns. In April 2014, Caddle hired a Connecticut man, who brought on another man from Philadelphia to kill Galdieri. The following month, the two men traveled to Jersey City where they stabbed Galdieri to death in his second-floor apartment at 158 Mallory St. then set the building on fire. Galdieri was the only one in the building when the firefighters arrived.

Galdieri was the son of former state Sen. James Galdieri, who represented Jersey City in the New Jersey Senate, replacing State Sen. David Friedland in 1980 after Friedland was convicted of racketeering. James Galdieri, whose own father, James J. Galdieri, had served a year in the New Jersey Assembly in the 1930s, died in 2009.

Following in the footsteps of his father, Michael apparently had political aspirations, and was a candidate for Jersey City Council in Ward B in 2005. He ran against the political machine dominated by then Mayor Jeramiah Healy.

On the eve of the election, he was arrested and charged with weapons and drug violations. He claimed he was set up, but agreed to a plea deal that reduced his time in jail. He was sentenced to prison in 2007 serving Galdieri two years of a five-year sentence.

“He helped in many campaigns, mine, O’Dea, and others,” former Assemblyman Lou Manzo said. “He served briefly as a legislative aide to me. He assisted other officeholders as well. I believe he worked for an energy company, the last I heard.”

County Commissioner Bill O’Dea knew him from high school.

“He went to St Peter’s Prep with me,” O’Dea said. “He was two years behind me. He lived on Kensington Ave growing up. I lived on Fairview Avenue – two blocks away. He worked on my 1989 council re-election. I actually have a photo in my office that he’s in from that runoff night along with a handful of others. He loved politics; he could analyze it all day. That might go back to his very early roots. His dad was Jimmy Galdieri – a big Tom Galdieri Jr. guy from the 1970s. Mike was generally a low key person, back room strategist type. Schundler might have gotten him job at JCIA for a couple of years.”

O’Dea said Michael Galdieri also worked on one of Mayor Bret Schundler’s campaigns and several campaigns for Manzo.

“More recently he worked with Sean Caddle’s political consulting group,” O’Dea said. “He worked on a couple of elections in Elizabeth – one against Mayor Bollwage and then one for Ray Lesniak the next.

It is still unclear why Caddle, who faces life in prison, wanted Galerie dead.



