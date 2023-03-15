Open in App
Jersey City, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Sentencing Delayed in Murder for Hire Plot

By Al Sullivan,

5 days ago

JERSEY CITY, NJ - The former political consultant with ties to numerous Hudson County officials has had his sentencing delayed for three months.

Sean Caddle pleaded guilty in January 2022 to the mysterious 2014 murder of Jersey City political Michael Galdieri.

Caddle, 44, a New Jersey-based political consultant, admitted to hiring two men to kill Galdieri who had worked for him on various political campaigns. In April 2014, Caddle hired a Connecticut man, who brought on another man from Philadelphia to kill Galdieri. The following month, the two men traveled to Jersey City where they stabbed Galdieri to death in his second-floor apartment at 158 Mallory St. then set the building on fire. Galdieri was the only one in the building when the firefighters arrived.

Galdieri was the son of former state Sen. James Galdieri, who represented Jersey City in the New Jersey Senate, replacing State Sen. David Friedland in 1980 after Friedland was convicted of racketeering. James Galdieri, whose own father, James J. Galdieri, had served a year in the New Jersey Assembly in the 1930s, died in 2009.

Following in the footsteps of his father, Michael apparently had political aspirations, and was a candidate for Jersey City Council in Ward B in 2005. He ran against the political machine dominated by then Mayor Jeramiah Healy.

On the eve of the election, he was arrested and charged with weapons and drug violations. He claimed he was set up, but agreed to a plea deal that reduced his time in jail. He was sentenced to prison in 2007 serving Galdieri two years of a five-year sentence.

“He helped in many campaigns, mine, O’Dea, and others,” former Assemblyman Lou Manzo said. “He served briefly as a legislative aide to me. He assisted other officeholders as well. I believe he worked for an energy company, the last I heard.”

County Commissioner Bill O’Dea knew him from high school.

“He went to St Peter’s Prep with me,” O’Dea said. “He was two years behind me. He lived on Kensington Ave growing up. I lived on Fairview Avenue – two blocks away. He worked on my 1989 council re-election. I actually have a photo in my office that he’s in from that runoff night along with a handful of others. He loved politics; he could analyze it all day. That might go back to his very early roots. His dad was Jimmy Galdieri – a big Tom Galdieri Jr. guy from the 1970s. Mike was generally a low key person, back room strategist type. Schundler might have gotten him job at JCIA for a couple of years.”

O’Dea said Michael Galdieri also worked on one of Mayor Bret Schundler’s campaigns and several campaigns for Manzo.

“More recently he worked with Sean Caddle’s political consulting group,” O’Dea said. “He worked on a couple of elections in Elizabeth – one against Mayor Bollwage and then one for Ray Lesniak the next.

It is still unclear why Caddle, who faces life in prison, wanted Galerie dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dncyQ_0lK9wpTx00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Elizabeth Man Charged For Fraudulent Purchase
Elizabeth, NJ22 hours ago
Ex-Maplewood Township Administrator Files Whistleblower Suit After Uncovering Fraud, DPW Supervisor Charged With Misconduct
Maplewood, NJ1 day ago
Newark Trio Arrested in 'Execution-Style' Murder
Newark, NJ5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Prison forThief Busted by Roxbury Cop During Carjack Attempt
Roxbury Township, NJ19 hours ago
Jersey City Man Charged with Insurance Fraud
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
Three to be Honored for Bravery as Roxbury Patrolmen
Roxbury Township, NJ20 hours ago
Jury: Newark Man Swindled a Woman Out of Her Home, $110,000
Newark, NJ3 days ago
Denville Police: Two New Yorkers Used Counterfeit Money
Denville, NJ22 hours ago
Wayne Police Officer Receives Valor Award from Passaic County 200 Club For Heroic Service
Wayne, NJ1 day ago
Jersey City to Mark March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility
Jersey City, NJ22 hours ago
Bayonne Man Attempted to Flee Crash by Striking Other Drive, Police Say
Bayonne, NJ2 hours ago
NJ Health Care Quality Institute Announces Plainfield as Mayor’s Wellness Campaign “Healthy Town”
Plainfield, NJ11 hours ago
Newark Man, 52, Fatally Stabbed in City’s West Ward
Newark, NJ2 days ago
Paterson Mourns the Passing of Trailblazing Judge and Author, Carol Diane Powe Newton
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Duo with 120 pounds of pot caught during N.J. traffic stop, cops say
Queens, NY4 days ago
Newark House Fires Leave 16 South Ward Tenants Homeless
Newark, NJ22 hours ago
Velez Calls for Resignation of Council Colleauge, Jackson Argues He Stood Up for 'What is Right'
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Verona P.D. Investigating Two Home Burglaries, Asks Public for Help
Verona, NJ23 hours ago
Mayor Steven Fulop to Deliver State of Jersey City Address
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago
Kenilworth Recap: Massimo's, Gun Arrest, Summer Carnival Announcement & More
Kenilworth, NJ2 days ago
CANCELLED - Cannabis Cultivation Warehouse on Red Bank Planning Board Agenda
Red Bank, NJ20 hours ago
$60,000 Online Theft, Two Car Burglaries Reported in Warren
Warren, NJ1 hour ago
Prospect Park Police Rescind Vote of No Confidence in Mayor and Most of Council
Prospect Park, NJ1 day ago
14 Residents Displaced Following Jersey City Blaze
Jersey City, NJ2 hours ago
Mayor Andre Sayegh Joins 319 Penn Development to Break Ground on $50 Million Revitalization Project in Paterson
Paterson, NJ23 hours ago
Prospect Park Council Votes No on Creating Police Director Position
Prospect Park, NJ9 hours ago
Commissioner Petracco Introduces Ordinance to Dissolve Nutley Rescue Squad
Nutley, NJ17 hours ago
NJ school board member caught shoplifting at Petco, cops say
Monroe Township, NJ6 days ago
Bridgewater Tables Ordinance Regarding What Residents Call a Proposed 'Electronic Billboard'
Bridgewater, NJ1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy