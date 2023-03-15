Open in App
Hoboken, NJ
TAPinto.net

Residents Inivted to Give Input on Redevelopment of Hoboken Housing Authority

By Steve Lenox,

5 days ago

HOBOKEN, NJ - Hoboken officials will host a community meeting on March 22 for residents to provide input on the creation of a redevelopment plan for the Hoboken Housing Authority (HHA) Redevelopment Area, which was designated by Hoboken City Council on November 14, 2022.

The meeting will take place Monroe Gardens, 221 Jackson Street, and begin at 6:00 p.m.

A meeting announcement said that the HHA Redevelopment Plan is the next step towards implementing the vision and roadmap for redevelopment that was established by the Hoboken Housing Forward Strategic Plan, which was adopted in April 2022 by the Housing Authority Board.

The Redevelopment Plan will allow the City to implement new land use and infrastructure requirements that will guide future development and allow the HHA properties to be replaced or substantially rehabilitated. This project is a collaborative effort between the City of Hoboken and Hoboken Housing Authority and represents a new milestone that has not been reached during previous planning work, the notice read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HqfU7_0lK9wd8T00

Comments / 0
