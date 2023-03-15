Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes for Using Ethnic Slur

Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

Whoopi Goldberg is apologizing for using an ethnic slur for the Romani people on The View on Wednesday. “You know, when you’re a certain age you use the words that you know from when you were a kid or you remember saying, and that’s what I did today and I shouldn’t have,” she said in a video posted to Twitter. “I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it and I didn’t. I should have said ‘cheated’ and I used another word and I’m really, really sorry.” On the broadcast, Goldberg noted that some Trump supporters think “he got gypped somehow in the election”—using what used to be common slang to describe being cheated but is now acknowledged as deeply offensive.

