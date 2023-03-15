Open in App
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

4 horses rescued by ARL of Iowa, 2 in severe condition

By Natasha Keicher,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmoaX_0lK9wXmz00

KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa — Four horses, two of whom were severely emaciated, were rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa on Monday.

The ARL was contacted by the Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the rescue of four horses. When rescue crews arrived on scene they found two of the four horses looked like they were just skin and bones, the ARL said.

  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZeIs_0lK9wXmz00
    Rescued horse Betty. Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
  • Rescued horse Betty. Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39dziJ_0lK9wXmz00
    Rescued horse Chelsea. Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue of Iowa.
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0D6j_0lK9wXmz00
    Rescued horse Chelsea. Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qX6Ll_0lK9wXmz00
    Rescued horse Little Richard. Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T58KN_0lK9wXmz00
    Rescued horse Salty. Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

One of the emaciated horses, Salty, a mare, collapsed during the transportation back to Des Moines, the ARL said. Salty was taken to the veterinary hospital at Iowa State University for emergency round-the-clock care. It is unknown how long she’ll need care and if she will survive, the ARL said.

Betty was found not only emaciated but also blind, with a condition that caused her eyes to become red and inflamed, the ARL said. Betty is at the ARL’s Second Chance Ranch and is on a special refeeding diet to safely regain weight.

According to the ARL all of the horses are under socialized and will need behavioral rehabilitation.

