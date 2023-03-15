Open in App
Nashville, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans put 2nd-round tenders on restricted free agents Aaron Brewer, Teair Tart

By Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean,

5 days ago
The Tennessee Titans have put second-round tenders on restricted free agents Aaron Brewer and Teair Tart, meaning both players have a clear path back to possibly returning in 2023.

Brewer, who started at guard for the Titans in 2022, and Tart, a big piece on the defensive line, are restricted free agents who were extended contract offers. Opposing teams will have until April 21 to negotiate with Brewer and Tart and extend offers to them. If either player receives an offer from an opposing team one of two things can happen. Either the Titans can match that contract and pay either player what the opponent offered or the Titans can let the player sign with the other team in exchange for a second-round NFL Draft pick.

In addition to putting second-round tenders on Tart and Brewer, the Titans also tendered exclusive rights free agent Naquan Jones, who is eligible for a one-year contract.

TOP TARGETS:10 big-name free agents the Tennessee Titans should fight hard to sign this week

TRACKER:Tennessee Titans in NFL free agency 2023: Live updates as players, teams make moves

Wednesday was the deadline to extend qualifying offers to restricted and exclusive rights free agents.

The Titans' most prominent other restricted free agent was wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who the team did not announce a tender for.

Nick Suss is the Titans' beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

