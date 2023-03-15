Searching for new Reno restaurants? We've got 5 for you

Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter covering all-things food, drink and culture in the Biggest Little City in the world. This week:

Exclusive dining recommendations for 5 new restaurants in Reno

Midtown Antiques gearing up to launch

Dreams of Sweden: How an Ikea might transform Reno into a furniture utopia

It's been a few months since our last roundup of eatery openings in Reno. Well, we're back with a report on everything you need to know about five new restaurants, including recommendations for what to order at each one.

Here are a couple highlights:

Marcolino's Italia

254 W. First St .

Marcolino's joined the growing ranks of food trucks that have opened brick-and-mortar restaurants when it held a soft opening at its new downtown home earlier this month. Though still working out the kinks, Marcolino's food truck has already garnered a reputation for family-style, authentic pastas. Both restaurant and food truck are owned by Marco and Lynette Brown, and managed by longtime friend Bill Green.

What to order:

Chicken parmesan

Shrimp scampi

Nana's Sicilian Linguini features a spicy tomato sauce and can include chicken or shrimp

Nevada Taco Grill

2470 S. Virginia St.

Long a staple of the Meadowood Mall food court and the Sparks Mexican food scene, Nevada Taco Grill has opened a new restaurant by the Peppermill casino on South Virginia Street. The restaurant focuses on fresh ingredients, budget-friendly prices and bulging burritos.

What to order:

Nevada Burrito, which includes carne asada, guacamole, fries, sour cream and cheese

California Burrito with carne asada, pico de gallo and rice

Machaca torta, shredded beef with egg, peppers and onions

As if in repentance of a naughty past, the former site of Libido Adult Store & Theater at 1052 S Virginia St has undergone a family-friendly makeover.

It's reopening as an antique store in two weeks, on April 1.

The building owners, Jared Smith and his business partner, AJ Balen, decided to transform the space into an antique store after receiving "overwhelming interest " from local vendors looking for a new place to sell their goods.

Midtown Antiques will showcase items from roughly two dozen vendors who will rent space in the store. The goods will include everything from old stickers to craft lamp shades and high-end antiques.

Ikea prefers big metropolitan areas, preferably those with over a million people. Reno-Sparks, for better or worse, has far fewer than that.

But could Reno-Sparks be the home of a standard Ikea? RGJ columnist Brett McGinness explores that very question in his latest piece. I t's a fun read that you should definitely check out.

