T.I. & Killer Mike Lament State of Atlanta On New Song

TMZ/Getty

Veteran Atlanta rapper Yung Booke has assembled the A-Town Avengers -- T.I . , Killer Mike , and Skooly -- on his latest track, but we're no longer dealing with the "Magic City" celebrated by Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris .

Instead, these guys are rapping about big trouble in their once lil' city!

On Wednesday, the quartet rolled out the video for "The Real A (WHTA)," directed by Zae Williams , where they vent over the current state of ATL ... and blame non-natives for disrupting their once peaceful utopia.

Killer Mike recalled ATLiens's early days battling for territory against encroachers from Miami and later details his friend beating up a visitor when he was fresh out of jail.

T.I. also rapped with nostalgic recollection while slamming the city's expanding population with the bars ... "I can't tell if it's the switches or out-of-towners/A youngin' mixing X and Adderall with all them downers/We used to have a code of conduct and ecosystem/Takin' the time to tell 'ol Atlanta we really miss her."

ATL rappers have been feeling the burn for some time now. Last August, 21 Savage didn't mind contradicting his own violent lyrics when he urged his hometown to put the guns down.