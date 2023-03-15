Open in App
Prince George's County, MD
Daily Voice

Porch Pirate Plunders Pup From District Heights Home (VIDEO)

By Annie DeVoe,

5 days ago
Police are asking for the public's help identifying the person in this video Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

Prince George's County police detectives have released a video of the suspect who stole a dog from a District Heights home earlier this month.

The five-year-old Dachshund named Canelo was stolen from outside of the home on the 6200 block of Foster Street around 5:30 a.m., Monday, March 6, according to Prince George's County Police.

Surveillance video shows a woman coming onto the porch of the home and approaching the dog before stealing the dog. Police believe a second suspect is also involved in the theft.

If you recognize this suspect or have any information on Canelo’s whereabouts, please call 301-516-5230 and refer to case number 23-0013648.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

