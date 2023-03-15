Porch Pirate Plunders Pup From District Heights Home (VIDEO)

Prince George's County police detectives have released a video of the suspect who stole a dog from a District Heights home earlier this month.
The five-year-old Dachshund named Canelo was stolen from outside of the home on the 6200 block of Foster Street around 5:30 a.m., Monday, March 6, according to Prince George's County Police.
Surveillance video shows a woman coming onto the porch of the home and approaching the dog before stealing the dog. Police believe a second suspect is also involved in the theft.
If you recognize this suspect or have any information on Canelo’s whereabouts, please call 301-516-5230 and refer to case number 23-0013648.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
