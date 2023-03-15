Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
92.3 The Fan

Browns re-sign center Ethan Pocic, corner A.J. Green

By Daryl Ruiter,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q3nVN_0lK9wG1s00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – A pair of agreed to deals with current players were made official Wednesday afternoon before the new league year began.

Center Ethan Pocic and cornerback A.J. Green signed contracts.

Pocic skipped free agency to sign a three-year deal through 2025 while Green was an exclusive right free agent, all but assuring his return to Cleveland.

“I’m excited to get to work and just continue to try to grow as a player,” Pocic said. “It’s fun to play in that room and be coached by great coaches and play with great players around you. It’s just fun to go to work with them.”

Pocic stepped in last season after Nick Harris was lost for the season on the opening series of the preseason opener in Jacksonville.

“I am really excited about Ethan being back as he played at a high level for us last season,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He’s a great fit in our building and someone that has a lot of experience in this league. He’s a big, physical presence up front and we are happy to have him back.”

Pocic, who signed a as free agent last March, started 13 games last season.

The Browns originally signed Green as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

He has appeared in 31 games with two starts where he has totaled 26 career tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions on defense, while adding 11 special teams tackles. Last season, Green  appeared in all 17 games and recorded 13 tackles and one interception.

“A.J. has grown up in our system and has gotten better every year since he first joined the team as an undrafted free agent,” Stefanski said. “He’s been ready every time he has been called upon and his versatility is something that we value.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Daryl Ruiter on Browns or Jets in 2023: I rather be the Browns, the Browns have more pieces than the Jets do as far as cornerstones
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Brian Baldinger on Browns offense compared to last season: It's gonna look similar, it's gonna be a run first offense
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Scott Petrak: I don't think the Browns will spend too much at wide receiver in free agency
Cleveland, OH23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Josh Dobbs returns to Browns on 1-year deal to be Deshaun Watson’s backup quarterback
Cleveland, OH15 hours ago
Browns sign defensive tackle Trysten Hill, re-sign linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk; agree to terms with corner Michael Ford
Cleveland, OH22 hours ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO22 hours ago
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO11 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
Amanda Bynes Placed in Psychiatric Care After Walking Outside Without Any Clothes
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ross Tucker: I can't remember this type of QB imbalance; it's a good time to buy low on Watson, have liked Browns' offseason
Cleveland, OH19 hours ago
Browns sign defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, tight end Jordan Akins and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Saturday
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Jarrett Allen practices, will travel with Cavs to Brooklyn as return from eye injury appears close
Cleveland, OH20 hours ago
Dan Labbe thinks Andrew Berry is trying to make up for past mistakes with '23 free agency
Cleveland, OH14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy