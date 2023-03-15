Browns re-sign center Ethan Pocic, corner A.J. Green

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – A pair of agreed to deals with current players were made official Wednesday afternoon before the new league year began.

Center Ethan Pocic and cornerback A.J. Green signed contracts.

Pocic skipped free agency to sign a three-year deal through 2025 while Green was an exclusive right free agent, all but assuring his return to Cleveland.

“I’m excited to get to work and just continue to try to grow as a player,” Pocic said. “It’s fun to play in that room and be coached by great coaches and play with great players around you. It’s just fun to go to work with them.”

Pocic stepped in last season after Nick Harris was lost for the season on the opening series of the preseason opener in Jacksonville.

“I am really excited about Ethan being back as he played at a high level for us last season,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He’s a great fit in our building and someone that has a lot of experience in this league. He’s a big, physical presence up front and we are happy to have him back.”

Pocic, who signed a as free agent last March, started 13 games last season.

The Browns originally signed Green as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

He has appeared in 31 games with two starts where he has totaled 26 career tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions on defense, while adding 11 special teams tackles. Last season, Green appeared in all 17 games and recorded 13 tackles and one interception.

“A.J. has grown up in our system and has gotten better every year since he first joined the team as an undrafted free agent,” Stefanski said. “He’s been ready every time he has been called upon and his versatility is something that we value.”