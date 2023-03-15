Kerryon Johnson says playing for Matt Patricia cost him 'two knees and a neck'

Once upon a time, Kerryon Johnson was the Lions running back of the future. After three seasons under Matt Patricia, he was lost to the past.

You might remember that Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, arrived in Detroit with a long history of injuries at Auburn. Playing for Patricia apparently didn't help.

Johnson missed the final six games of his rookie season due to a knee injury, which later required surgery and cost him seven more games in the middle of the next season. He returned for the final two games that year at Patricia's behest and never looked the same.

The Lions drafted D'Andre Swift that offseason, rendering Johnson a backup. He was cut by Detroit the next year and failed to catch on during brief stints with the Eagles and 49ers. Now 25, Johnson says his playing days are over thanks to what his body endured "playing for a military general" in Detroit.

Johnson was a bright light for the Lions as a rookie, rushing for 5.4 yards per carry. No one could have known he was already nearing the end.

If he ever returns to the NFL, he says it'll only be as a coach .