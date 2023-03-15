PCSO: Three suspects wanted on felony drug warrants arrested
By Brett Yager,
5 days ago
(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — Detectives with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested three suspects, allegedly wanted on felony drug warrants.
According to PCSO, 24-year-old Angelo Carrillo was arrested on possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Angelo’s brother, 24-year-old Carlos Carrillo, and 24-year-old Shianne Valdez were arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, with one of the counts being for Fentanyl.
PCSO said all three were booked into the Pueblo County Jail.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0