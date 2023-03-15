Open in App
Pueblo County, CO
KXRM

PCSO: Three suspects wanted on felony drug warrants arrested

By Brett Yager,

5 days ago

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — Detectives with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested three suspects, allegedly wanted on felony drug warrants.

According to PCSO, 24-year-old Angelo Carrillo was arrested on possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Angelo’s brother, 24-year-old Carlos Carrillo, and 24-year-old Shianne Valdez were arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, with one of the counts being for Fentanyl.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PCSO said all three were booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

