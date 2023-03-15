Report: Former Browns quarterback heads to new team

LANDOVER, Md. (WKBN) — ESPN is reporting that former Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett is signing a free agent deal with the Washington Commanders.

The one-year deal is reportedly worth up to $10 million with $8 million guaranteed.

In his lone season in Cleveland, Brissett played in 16 games. He passed for 2,608 yards with 12 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

Brissett is formerly a third-round draft pick of the Patriots back in 2016. He also played for the Colts and Dolphins in his seven-year NFL career.

