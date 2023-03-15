Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Report: Former Browns quarterback heads to new team

By Chad Krispinsky,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472rpe_0lK9uqIG00

LANDOVER, Md. (WKBN) — ESPN is reporting that former Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett is signing a free agent deal with the Washington Commanders.

The one-year deal is reportedly worth up to $10 million with $8 million guaranteed.

Report: Baker Mayfield finds new NFL home

In his lone season in Cleveland, Brissett played in 16 games. He passed for 2,608 yards with 12 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

Brissett is formerly a third-round draft pick of the Patriots back in 2016. He also played for the Colts and Dolphins in his seven-year NFL career.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Steelers bringing former Brown back to Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA6 days ago
Two former Browns find new NFL home
Cleveland, OH7 days ago
Report: Browns re-sign young defensive back
Cleveland, OH8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Steelers parting ways with veteran cornerback
Pittsburgh, PA10 days ago
Former Steelers’ wideout signing with AFC rival
Pittsburgh, PA5 days ago
Report: Youngstown woman arrested for asking on Facebook for help killing woman
Youngstown, OH13 days ago
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Columbus, OH15 days ago
24-year-old arrested, fentanyl seized in four Ohio houses during drug bust
Marion, OH3 days ago
Report: Steelers add veteran lineman in free agency
Pittsburgh, PA6 days ago
Report: Baker Mayfield finds new NFL home
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Steelers lose linebacker in free agency
Pittsburgh, PA6 days ago
Report: Cowboys cut ties with former Ohio State star
Columbus, OH5 days ago
Report: Cleveland Browns sign backup quarterback
Cleveland, OH13 hours ago
Report: Former Steelers’ top pick to sign with new team
Pittsburgh, PA4 days ago
Report: Browns add first offensive player in NFL free agency
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Browns reportedly resigning veteran offensive lineman
Cleveland, OH7 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Aidan Hutchinson had strong words about David Montgomery before Detroit Lions signed him
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Report: Browns signing pass rusher to free agent deal
Cleveland, OH7 days ago
Suspect from Girard dead after officer-involved shooting in Brookfield
Brookfield Township, OH4 hours ago
Missing teen found dead in Pennsylvania lake
Doylestown, PA2 days ago
Florida woman charged after boyfriend dies in suitcase
Winter Park, FL7 days ago
Report: Browns sign two-time Super Bowl champion
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
Woman arrested for 2022 Hilltop murder after release from Cleveland jail
Columbus, OH5 days ago
Report: Former YSU standout signs free agent deal
Youngstown, OH6 days ago
Report: Browns beef up defensive line with Michigan man
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
Train carrying hazardous materials derails in Northwestern Arizona
Lake Havasu City, AZ5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy