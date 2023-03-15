Open in App
Great Falls, SC
See more from this location?
Queen City News

Great Falls Reservoir opens to public Saturday

By Shaquira Speaks,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwvVI_0lK9uQXU00

GREAT FALLS, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Beginning Saturday, March 18, kayakers and water lovers can spend time in the newly finished Great Falls Reservoir.

With Duke Energy’s Enhancement Project complete, water flows through two river channels for the first time since 1907.

Concord Krispy Kreme facility to close, lay off 102 employees

After renewing its license in November 2015, Duke Energy Project managers say the $80 million construction took over five years to finish.

“When the project was originally built, the diversion dams were put there to channel the water to the hydro station to produce electricity,” said Senior Project Manager Tammy Styer. “So those diversion dams kept water out of the channels.”

The project created flow release structures that provide water to these channels now. Officials say this will improve aquatic habitat and water quality and bring tourism to Chester and Lancaster counties.

“What we see coming is economic development for Chester County, along with the other economic development we already have,” said Chester County councilman Mike Vaughn. “This is going to make Chester County a place that people will want to live, particularly in the Great Falls area.”

There are now two release points for flow in the seven square mile area, the long bypass river, used for improving aquatic habitat downstream, and recreational flow. The short bypass river will provide safe access to the river for boaters.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The project enables beginner and advanced boaters to ride class II to class IV rapid flows.

“We wrestled with this for years conceptually and through the design phase and then through the construction phase,” said senior project manager Tim Huffman. “I mean, it’s very challenging construction-wise. But through all of that, it’s really all still conceptual. It’s dry. It’s interesting. We’re trying to get it all right. But until the water hits you, you don’t know what it is. And it’s truly amazing.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
Drunk-driving checkpoints scheduled throughout Miami Valley for St. Patrick’s Day
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
High St. Café in Hamilton to close, owner plans on selling to new restaurant
Hamilton, OH3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Work begins to remove the old Ballantyne Commons Parkway bridge
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Free Saturday street parking in South End and Uptown ends next weekend
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
SouthPark development passes with millions earmarked for loop trail, Charlotte affordable housing
Charlotte, NC7 hours ago
1 killed, 3 hospitalized in Central Ave. wreck: Medic
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Huntersville board denies Birkdale Village office building after monthslong proposal saga
Huntersville, NC9 hours ago
Changes coming to Ballantyne with bridge demolition
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Gov. McMaster signs bill approving $1.3 billion incentive for Scout Motors
Columbia, SC22 hours ago
Discount Retailer Offers Massive Sale as Four Charlotte Locations Close for Good
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Inmate found dead at Broad River Correctional Institution
Columbia, SC17 hours ago
Centuries-old building, former jail in Lancaster could reopen to the public again
Lancaster, SC4 days ago
Deadly van-semi collision near Pageland: SCHP
Pageland, SC2 days ago
No changes coming for McAfee Court after York County Council denies affordable housing project
York, SC3 days ago
Charlotte organization aims to reduce youth violence like Sunday’s double homicide
Charlotte, NC12 hours ago
He was Charlotte’s first Black owner of a new-car dealership
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Next three days declared First Alert Weather Days due to freezing temperatures
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
1 dies in after shooting in Clover, investigation underway
Clover, SC1 day ago
‘Thank you for saving my life.’ Man rescued by EMS crews after 16 minutes of CPR
Matthews, NC12 hours ago
Missing South Charlotte woman found: PD
Charlotte, NC16 hours ago
New psychiatric hospital may come to Charlotte
Charlotte, NC18 hours ago
Firefighters hold training exercise at site of future NASCAR race shop
Huntersville, NC2 days ago
Regulators: Nuclear plant leak didn’t require public notice
Monticello, SC3 days ago
Charlotte housing market predicted to be the biggest of 2023
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
District responds to student’s Pledge of Allegiance lawsuit
Lexington, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy