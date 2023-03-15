Couple Uses Pool Noodle To Create Gorgeous Mantle Decoration

It might be a little early to think of summertime, but if you still have pool noodles from last year's pool shenanigans, you can use them now for decorating your home if you're hosting a special event, such as a wedding, at your home.

The TikTok duo, Heather & Sean , did exactly that and came up with the perfect idea for decor. Let's find out more!

Wow! It looks beautiful!

And it's quite easy to replicate. Heather mentioned in the comments section that this was indeed for a wedding, and nobody would ever decorate their home with a massive flower reef made with pool noodles, or would they?

So if you're planning on hosting a wedding or whatever occasion at your home and want to create a reef with flowers, all you need is a few green pool noodles, fake and real flowers, and a paper towel holder.

As Heather explained in the comments on how they made the pool noodles stay up like that, they "stuck two fake florals with wire stems in the top to make it stand up. Then I added extra support with a paper towel holder."

Genius!

And the rest was just wrapped around.

We love this decoration hack; however, TikTok was split on it. Many didn't understand that it was indeed for a wedding and thought they just loved the look of a massive flower reef in their living room.

As this TikToker (@thislifeofmine_4) mentioned, "It’s a lot though for that mantle. Feels more like something for a wedding than a house. It’s pretty, though."

That's because it was for a wedding celebration.

Another TikToker (@hrenee98) commented, "This is GENIUS. And the teamwork is the sweetest part!"

Indeed.

And TikToker @hannahg_cle wrote, "Absolutely stunning work!"

Agreed! They did a great job with this.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News and subscribe to our Newsletter to get home and gardening news right to your inbox. For a chance to be featured on DenGarden and our social channels, click here to upload your clip and share your latest project with the world.