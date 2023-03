Sean Shapiro and Gavin Spittle provide a full recap of the Stars' loss in Vancouver. The guys talked about how the team's travel schedule is starting to catch up to them, the defensive lapses, and how Matt Murray looked.

They also break down the hit on Luke Glendening and the retaliation by Radek Faksa. Plus, the latest news from the NHL GM meetings on the current playoff format, the Senators' sale, NHL expansion, and next year's salary cap.