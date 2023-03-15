Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Review: Enter Aly & AJ’s voyage into the sun kissed desert

By NARDOS HAILE,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WslII_0lK9sjZf00
This cover image shows the independent release for "With Love From" by Aly & AJ. (Aly & AJ Music via AP)

“With Love From,” Aly & AJ (Aly & AJ Music)

Disney starlets-turned-indie sister duo Aly & AJ return with a new album, storytelling their way through a big American road trip into a ’70s dreamy and electric landscape through the sun kissed desert.

In the duo’s album, “With Love From,” they demonstrate their ability to make their familiar indie-pop sound reminiscent of a time in music where rock stars delivered subdued confessionals — longing for love or coming alive staying up all night on a tour bus traveling across the country.

The sisters sound stronger as they ever have as a duo as they let go of ’80s style-synth production to let their voices breathe on the more stripped down, folksy Americana-inspired 11-track album.

“With Love From” simply starts off with the country-infused track “Open to Something and That Something Is You.” The perfect song to serenade a lover, twinged with longing, desire and an open heart to love. “After Hours” is a folk song the duo wrote about the idle time that comes with being up at the late hours during their transient musician’s lifestyle.

“Blue Dress” takes a softer approach with the sisters singing close to their mics crooning that they’ve been missing and dreaming of their lover. “I don’t care who you’ve been kissing/Cause I’ve been doing some kissing too/I just care that you get here,” Aly & AJ sing.

Grounded in hearty acoustic guitars, sweeping drums and breathy vocals, the sisters sing from a place of confidence and self-assurance in one of the standout songs in the album, “Sunchoke”: “I’m on the run/I’m so mad at myself I could choke the sun/I feel the heat and it’s burning up the soles of my feet.”

They close out “With Love From” with the stripped-back songs “Baby Lay Your Head Down” and “6 Months of Staring Into the Sun.” The latter is a five-minute ballad accompanied by a piano about a drive through California with a lover: “Boots on the dashboard, laughing at nothing/You’re all I need, but we’re running on empty.”

The song bursts with drums and electric guitar in the last minute and the sisters sing “All that I need” on repeat until the metaphorical car they’re driving in glides into the sunset — perfectly encapsulating the end of a more subdued album from the duo that allowed them to create music to a larger bright and loving cinematic narrative.

___ For more recent music reviews, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/music-reviews

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO9 hours ago
NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott, Bills News
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Wendy's Drive-Thru in Mansfield, Ohio Gave Customer Two Orders & He Shares His Frustrating Experience on TikTok
Mansfield, OH2 days ago
Louisiana works out deal for family to keep pet nutria
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
2023 International Forum on Consciousness to Explore Nature, Earth and Humanity: Evolution of Connection
Madison, WI44 minutes ago
Ameresco Announces Partnership with Alaska Pacific University on Facility Replacement Project
Anchorage, AK43 minutes ago
The Hartford’s 2023 Home Fire Index Uncovers Significant Decrease In Behaviors Causing Home Fires
Hartford, CT43 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy