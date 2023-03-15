Open in App
P-EBT issuance begins for 2022-23 school year in NC

By Courtney Ingalls,

5 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Humans Services says the first Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) issuance for the 2022-23 student begins Wednesday.

P-EBT is a temporary program that gives food assistance benefits to eligible families during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is available to students attending school in-person and will be given on an EBT card.

The benefits will begin in late March or early April and will include the following:

  • For children 6+ years old (students): $8.18 for each day of school missed because of COVID-19 ( Some dates are not counted )
  • For children 5 years old or younger: The statewide benefit amount may be different each month

Benefits will end on May 11, 2023, which is when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends. For those who are not sure about their child’s eligibility, click here .

For more information about P-EBT issuance, click here .

Comments / 0

Community Policy