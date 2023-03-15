P-EBT issuance begins for 2022-23 school year in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Humans Services says the first Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) issuance for the 2022-23 student begins Wednesday.

P-EBT is a temporary program that gives food assistance benefits to eligible families during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is available to students attending school in-person and will be given on an EBT card.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

The benefits will begin in late March or early April and will include the following:

For children 6+ years old (students): $8.18 for each day of school missed because of COVID-19 ( Some dates are not counted )

) For children 5 years old or younger: The statewide benefit amount may be different each month

Benefits will end on May 11, 2023, which is when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends. For those who are not sure about their child’s eligibility, click here .

For more information about P-EBT issuance, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.