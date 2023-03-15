Tigers fans show support with NCAA Tournament send-off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team is headed to Columbus, Ohio, to take on the Florida Atlantic Owls in the NCAA tournament.

It was a hero’s send off as Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers left campus Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m very excited. I really think we got a chance this time, I really do. Our Tigers are awesome,” said Tiger fan Angie Antwine.

Many players wore sweatshirts saying “Going Dancing” as they headed to Ohio for the first round of the NCAA tournament. The trip is fresh off a win against number one Houston to win the AAC tournament title.

“It’s really an incredible time to be here as a student and to be able to celebrate the championship and for them to have the ability for them to be in the NCAA bracket,” said Mallory Biggs.

The energy as they headed off was electric. While the team might be playing hours away, fans like Sunya Payne said the impact is still felt here.

“This is very good for the city. The reason being because we are all coming together for one common goal. It’s to win the ship and so it’s not about any ethnicities or any social-economic classes, it’s about loving the game of basketball and supporting coach Hardaway,” Payne said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.