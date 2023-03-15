Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
WREG

Tigers fans show support with NCAA Tournament send-off

By Shay Arthur,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qgR2_0lK9ohoL00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team is headed to Columbus, Ohio, to take on the Florida Atlantic Owls in the NCAA tournament.

It was a hero’s send off as Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers left campus Wednesday afternoon.

Going Dancing: Memphis Tigers on their way to NCAA Tournament

“I’m very excited. I really think we got a chance this time, I really do. Our Tigers are awesome,” said Tiger fan Angie Antwine.

Many players wore sweatshirts saying “Going Dancing” as they headed to Ohio for the first round of the NCAA tournament. The trip is fresh off a win against number one Houston to win the AAC tournament title.

“It’s really an incredible time to be here as a student and to be able to celebrate the championship and for them to have the ability for them to be in the NCAA bracket,” said Mallory Biggs.

The energy as they headed off was electric. While the team might be playing hours away, fans like Sunya Payne said the impact is still felt here.

“This is very good for the city. The reason being because we are all coming together for one common goal. It’s to win the ship and so it’s not about any ethnicities or any social-economic classes, it’s about loving the game of basketball and supporting coach Hardaway,” Payne said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Memphis, TN newsLocal Memphis, TN
Tigers punch their ticket to the WNIT Super 16 thanks to win over Ball State
Memphis, TN9 hours ago
Jordan Frison leads Overton to first title in program history
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Grizzlies get ready for Morant’s return to the court
Memphis, TN14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ja Morant ready to rejoin Grizzlies, NBA suspension over
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Memphis Tigers lose to Florida Atlantic, 66-65
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Morant returns to team; watches as Grizzlies rally from 16 down to beat Mavericks
Memphis, TN9 hours ago
Tourney Tigers: Journey to the NCAA Tournament
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Tigers’ Alex Lomax persevered his way back to the “Big Dance”
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Joey Dorsey helps this year’s Tigers achieve goals on & off the court
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Triple J scores 31 as Grizzlies defeat the Warriors 133-119
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Tigers take down JSU to advance to second round of WNIT
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Grizzlies rally for largest comeback win in franchise history, stun Spurs 126-120 in OT
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Bars seeing green with St. Patrick’s Day and Tigers in March Madness
Memphis, TN3 days ago
OB’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. comes home to celebrate Daytona 500 win
Olive Branch, MS13 hours ago
Americans expected to bet billions during March Madness
West Memphis, AR4 days ago
Memphis organization For The Kingdom awarded NBA Foundation Grant
Memphis, TN4 days ago
4-year old future pharmacist honors late Memphis legend, Dr. Champion
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Lakeland, TN man indicted in illegal sports betting ring
Lakeland, TN4 days ago
Memphis Union Mission helps addicts, funds career training
Memphis, TN1 hour ago
Whitehaven Welcomes Guthrie’s Chicken
Memphis, TN4 days ago
New business-class bus service starting between Memphis and Nashville
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Shooting leads to crash in South Memphis, man dead
Memphis, TN11 hours ago
Bill to remove permitless carry legislation in Nashville, Memphis fails
Nashville, TN6 days ago
NLE Choppa holds town hall in Memphis to address crime
Memphis, TN1 day ago
House fire in southwest Memphis injures one
Memphis, TN1 day ago
One critical after Nutbush shooting
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Woman injured in South Memphis shooting
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Police search for missing West Memphis, AR man
West Memphis, AR6 days ago
City leaders across TN call for state to pass bill that would require guns in vehicles to be secured
Knoxville, TN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy