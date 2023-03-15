Carson Briere and Father Daniel Briere Issue Statements Following Wheelchair Incident

Carson Briere, son of Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel, issued a statement after a video showed him pushing a wheelchair down a flight of stairs.

Carson Briere is a hockey player for Mercyhurst University in the NCAA.

NCAA player Carson Briere and his father, Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere, have released statements apologizing after a video showed Carson pushing a wheelchair down a flight of stairs.

“I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday,” said Carson Briere, who plays NCAA Div. I hockey for Mercyhurst University. “There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”

The incident comes less than a week after Briere’s father, Daniel, was hired as interim GM of the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers following the firing of Chuck Fletcher. Daniel Briere, who spent 17 seasons in the NHL, released a statement Wednesday afternoon as well.

View the original article to see embedded media.

“I was shocked to see Carson’s actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday,” he said. “They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family’s values of treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior.”

The video of Briere’s actions, originally posted by Julia Zukowski , went viral Tuesday evening and drew immediate criticism from disability advocates. Following the video being uncovered, Mercyhurst University also released its statement regarding the 23-year-old Briere.

“Late this afternoon, Mercyhurst University became aware of a disturbing video in which one of our student-athletes is seen pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a local establishment,” the statement said. “Our Office of Student Conduct and Department of Police and Safety are investigating.”

The user of the wheelchair had reportedly been carried down the inaccessible stairs to a washroom when Carson Briere pushed the unattended chair down the stairs before re-entering the nightclub.

Briere was previously dismissed from Arizona State’s men’s hockey team for team violations that he explained as “too much partying, that’s probably the best way to put it.

I was just going out; I wasn’t taking hockey seriously. It wasn’t anything bad, it was just not being committed to hockey, I was more committed to having fun at school,” Briere said in an article for College Hockey News . The College Hockey news article highlighted Briere’s “second chance” at Mercyhurst.

The Mercyhurst Lakers men’s hockey team was recently eliminated from the Atlantic Hockey Conference playoffs by the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers. The incident remains under investigation by Mercyhurst University. No sanctions or suspensions have been announced at the time of publishing.