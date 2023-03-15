Hoseok Youn is the NC Glass Center's first artist in residence
Since mid-February, visiting glass artist Hoseok Youn has been stationed at the NC Glass Cente r in the River Arts District, transforming lava-hot melted glass into intricate, imaginative, and incredibly precise figures.
As part of the NC Glass Center ‘s new artist in residence program, Youn will be in Asheville through Saturday, March 25. While he’s here, locals have at least two opportunities to learn more about Youn’s glassblowing:
On Tuesday, March 21, he will present an artist talk from 6-8 p.m. at the Wedge - Foundation. His glass art will be on display and he’ll share stories about his work, which is largely inspired by the Medieval period.
You can also see his glassblowing in action at a public hot shop demo on Friday, March 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. Up to 12 guests will be allowed at a time — seating is first-come, first-serve.
