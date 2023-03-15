Open in App
Asheville, NC
6AM City

Hoseok Youn is the NC Glass Center's first artist in residence

5 days ago
Hoseok is a South Korean glass artist and educator.

Photo courtesy of NC Glass Center

Since mid-February, visiting glass artist Hoseok Youn has been stationed at the NC Glass Cente r in the River Arts District, transforming lava-hot melted glass into intricate, imaginative, and incredibly precise figures.

As part of the
NC Glass Center ‘s new artist in residence program, Youn will be in Asheville through Saturday, March 25. While he’s here, locals have at least two opportunities to learn more about Youn’s glassblowing:
  • On Tuesday, March 21, he will present an artist talk from 6-8 p.m. at the Wedge - Foundation. His glass art will be on display and he’ll share stories about his work, which is largely inspired by the Medieval period.
  • You can also see his glassblowing in action at a public hot shop demo on Friday, March 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. Up to 12 guests will be allowed at a time — seating is first-come, first-serve.
Comments / 0
