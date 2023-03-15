Open in App
Beckley, WV
Lootpress

The RCFSC is bringing the egg hunt to you with the ‘Egg My Yard’ Fundraiser

By Cameron B. Gunnoe,

5 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – This year, families will have the unique opportunity to have an exciting Easter egg hunt brought right to their doorstep with the Raleigh County Family Support Center’s Egg My Yard Fundraiser.

The Egg My Yard Fundraiser allows residents of Raleigh County to designate the Raleigh County Family Support Center as their own personal Easter Bunny.

Participants will have eggs brought to their yard and hidden by RCFSC staff. Orders can be placed for anywhere from 30 to 75 eggs. Available order options can be seen below, and all proceeds will go toward the RCFSC.

30 eggs – $25

50 eggs – $40

75 eggs – $60

Those hoping to participate may do so by filling out this brief form indicating how many eggs they would like hidden and alerting staff members to any potential surprises they may encounter during the hiding such as rambunctious pets or safety hazards.

The RCFSC will also host playgroup on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 10:30am – 12:00pm at the Transformation Center located at 200 Antonio Avenue, Beckley, WV. The center will also offer afterschool accessibility from 2:30pm – 5:00pm on Thursday.

More information can be found at the Raleigh County Family Support Center Facebook page .

Comments / 0
