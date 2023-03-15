Open in App
The Associated Press

Alpha Teknova: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

5 days ago

HOLLISTER, Calif. (AP) — HOLLISTER, Calif. (AP) — Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hollister, California-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share.

The maker of reagents used by the biopharmaceutical industry posted revenue of $7.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $47.5 million, or $1.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $41.4 million.

Alpha Teknova expects full-year revenue in the range of $42 million to $46 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TKNO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TKNO

