Fort Worth could be home to 1 million people by 2028. How will growth change the city?

Q: “What’s the current population of Fort Worth?”

Between 2010 and 2021, the City of Fort Worth grew by 25%, adding more than 194,000 residents.

Fort Worth is the nation’s 13th largest city. According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates, the Fort Worth population currently stands at 935,508.

Fort Worth is projected to be home to approximately 1 million people by 2028, at the current rate of population growth. In the next 25 years, Fort Worth is projected to grow by over 287,000 people, reaching over 1.2 million by 2045.

With that population growth, there will be demographic changes. The percentage of the Fort Worth population over 65 years old will increase through 2040.

Fort Worth population facts:

30% have a Bachelor’s degree or higher, lower than the national percentage.

Fort Worth is a relatively young city. Median age is 33 years old, which is younger than median ages in DFW, Texas and the U.S.

Median family income is $92,300, higher than in Texas and the U.S. The median household income is $67,927, slightly higher than Texas but lower than the national median.

Population is 37% White, 35% Hispanic, 19% Black and 5% Asian. In 1990, the population was 56% White, 22% Black, 20% Hispanic and 2% Asian.

About 33% of Fort Worth households speak a language other than English, with the most common being Spanish.

One-person and two-person households constitute more than half of the total Fort Worth population.





