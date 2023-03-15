Planes undergo de-icing at New York’s Rochester Airport

A nor’easter brought wind and “widespread” snow to northern New York on Tuesday, March 14, the National Weather Service (NWS) said, warning of difficult travel conditions.

Ove Overmyer said he took this video from the Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) in Monroe County on Tuesday morning, warning anyone to allow extra time for planes to be de-iced. Rochester was under a winter weather advisory, warned to expect snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches by Wednesday morning, according to the NWS.

Widespread snow was expected to continue through Tuesday night in western and north-central New York, the NWS said, with the greatest accumulations expected “across the higher terrain south of the lakes and Lewis County.”

Credit: Ove Overmyer via Storyful

