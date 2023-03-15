Volcano Vista sophomore named boys basketball player of the year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Boys Basketball Player of the Year award was announced on Wednesday. For the second year in a row, the award has gone to a member of the Volcano Vista Hawks, with the 2022-23 honor going to sophomore Kenyon Aguino . Volcano Vista wins back-to-back state championships
Aguino played a crucial role for the state champion Hawks this season. The 6’7″ forward averaged 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists per game, and proved to be a difference maker during the state tournament.
The sophomore kept Volcano’s season alive by scoring the game winning bucket in the semi-final round, and averaged over 17 points and eight rebounds per game during the Hawks run in the Pit. Aguino is now a two-time champion in his two high school seasons. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0