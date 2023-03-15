Volcano Vista sophomore named boys basketball player of the year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Boys Basketball Player of the Year award was announced on Wednesday. For the second year in a row, the award has gone to a member of the Volcano Vista Hawks, with the 2022-23 honor going to sophomore Kenyon Aguino .

Aguino played a crucial role for the state champion Hawks this season. The 6’7″ forward averaged 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists per game, and proved to be a difference maker during the state tournament.

The sophomore kept Volcano’s season alive by scoring the game winning bucket in the semi-final round, and averaged over 17 points and eight rebounds per game during the Hawks run in the Pit. Aguino is now a two-time champion in his two high school seasons.

