Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

Volcano Vista sophomore named boys basketball player of the year

By Bradley Benson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GaADY_0lK9jyg500

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Boys Basketball Player of the Year award was announced on Wednesday. For the second year in a row, the award has gone to a member of the Volcano Vista Hawks, with the 2022-23 honor going to sophomore Kenyon Aguino .

Volcano Vista wins back-to-back state championships

Aguino played a crucial role for the state champion Hawks this season. The 6’7″ forward averaged 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists per game, and proved to be a difference maker during the state tournament.

The sophomore kept Volcano’s season alive by scoring the game winning bucket in the semi-final round, and averaged over 17 points and eight rebounds per game during the Hawks run in the Pit. Aguino is now a two-time champion in his two high school seasons.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
UNM junior pitcher Isaac Gallegos is the Mountain West pitcher of the week
Albuquerque, NM9 hours ago
Lobos guard Emmanuel Kuac enters transfer portal
Albuquerque, NM9 hours ago
NMSU QB Diego Pavia is in Van Tate’s Sports Office
Las Cruces, NM10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sports Desk: Holly Holm ready to face former JW teammate
Albuquerque, NM10 hours ago
Huskies beat New Mexico, advance to the WNIT Super 16
Seattle, WA1 day ago
APS metro baseball, softball semi-final highlights
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Lobo Women lose in 2nd round of WNIT, 67-56
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Lobo women to play at Washinton in WNIT round 2
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
New Mexico United wins season opener thanks to late PK
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Lobos fans turn up for men’s basketball, NIT tournament entrance
Albuquerque, NM5 days ago
Two Lobo women starters opt out of WNIT
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
Volcano Vista wins back-to-back state championships
Albuquerque, NM9 days ago
Dion’s to open a second Texas location
El Paso, TX14 hours ago
'Run for the Wall' riders rev up with chili contest
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Los Alamos team emerges victorious at New Mexico Regional Science Bowl
Albuquerque, NM20 hours ago
UNM holds memorial for Distinguished Professor Linda Hall
Albuquerque, NM16 hours ago
It’s still unclear if Mike Peake will be charged for deadly UNM shooting
Las Cruces, NM3 days ago
Drivers upset over Ventura construction in northeast Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Albuquerque firefighter in need of a heart transplant
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Cold start, clouds increasing later Sunday
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Violent weekend leaves four people dead in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Two teens involved in Hobbs City Park shooting
Albuquerque, NM9 hours ago
Snow moves into central New Mexico tonight
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
Several days of rain, snow and wind possible in New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM20 hours ago
Snowy St. Patrick’s Day for parts of New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
New Mexico school delays and closings
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
Snow and rain push south; cold temps remain Saturday
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
KRQE Newsfeed: Crime and safety, More rain and snow, Amendment veto, Speed enforcement, Snowfall impact
Albuquerque, NM1 hour ago
Storm covers East Mountains area in snow
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy