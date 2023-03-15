Glass windows of San Francisco high-rise damaged amid high winds

A shelter-in-place order was issued after glass fell from a high-rise building in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 14, as high winds battered the city, officials said.

The San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) said two windows were damaged on the 43rd floor of 555 California Street.

One window was completely broken and fell from its frame onto the street below, while another window was cracked. No injuries were reported, the SFFD said.

The National Weather Service warned of potentially dangerous high winds and fallen objects in the Bay Area on Tuesday.

Footage by Alex Jones shows the damaged window.

Credit: Alex Jones via Storyful

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.