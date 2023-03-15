Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Reuters

NBA-Grizzlies' Morant suspended for eight games for gun incident

By Reuters,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BjmIo_0lK9jTVg00

March 15 (Reuters) - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been suspended for eight games without pay by the league for live streaming a video on Instagram where he could be seen holding a firearm at a Denver area nightclub earlier this month.

The sanction comes after Morant met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in New York to discuss the 23-year-old's conduct. The two-time All-Star previously said he planned to take some "time away" and apologized for the incident.

"Ja's conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous," Silver said in a statement announcing the suspension.

"It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him.

"He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior. Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court."

A league investigation of the March 4 incident did not conclude that the gun belonged to Morant, was brought by him into the nightclub or was displayed by him beyond a brief period.

The investigation also did not find that Morant possessed the gun while traveling with the team or in any NBA facility. Colorado authorities did not find sufficient cause to charge Morant with a crime.

Morant is averaging 27.1 points, 8.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds in 53 games this season for the Grizzlies, who currently sit second in the Western Conference.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY3 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott, Bills News
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Soccer-Arsenal to take on MLS All-Stars led by Rooney
Washington, DC1 hour ago
Amari Cooper Is Trending Following Sunday's Cowboys Trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Nine boys expelled from St. Xavier High School after THC and weapon found
Louisville, KY5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy