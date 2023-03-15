Open in App
Kettering, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Ross Dress for Less coming to Town & Country Shopping Center

By Carlos Mathis,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17K58t_0lK9j8Iu00

KETTERING, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A national discount retailer has chosen its newest location in a busy Kettering shopping center.

According to a release, Ross Dress for Less will take over the former Stein Mart location inside of Town & Country Shopping Center, located in Kettering. Stein Mart was an anchor store at the indoor Kettering mall, but the company announced the closure of all locations in 2020.

Town & Country construction project bringing changes to Kettering

Other plans have already been announced for changes coming to Town & Country Shopping Center.

A new Panera Bread location is being built, which will include a drive-thru. Along with the drive thru addition, the new space will have a reported 450 extra square feet onto the building.

WATCH: UD Flyer Pep Band makes appearance on ‘Today’ show

Bath and Body Works is another retailer at the shopping mall that is getting an expansion. It was announced that the store would stay inside of the mall, but move to a different spot, which will give the store a 3,400 square foot location.

Ross currently has a few locations in the Dayton area. Current locations in the Miami Valley include Beavercreek , Miami Township and West Chester Township . The newest location in Kettering will make 23 stores for the retailer in the state of Ohio.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
‘Our entire budget’: Cub Scouts holding sale after funding stolen
Franklin, OH12 hours ago
Midwest Shooting Center to open in Beavercreek
Beavercreek, OH14 hours ago
‘Phantom Farm’: Miami Valley ghost hunters document experience on Amazon Prime
Richmond, IN1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Vandalia, Butler Township partnering to honor veterans
Vandalia, OH16 hours ago
New floors open at Dayton Children’s
Dayton, OH10 hours ago
2023 Hometown Expo returns to Springboro
Springboro, OH2 days ago
Piqua restarts Veteran Banner Program
Piqua, OH1 day ago
Food truck rallies return once again to Springfield
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Greenville road to close for 4 months
Greenville, OH21 hours ago
Greene County to receive free Narcan kiosks
Fairborn, OH1 day ago
Happy birthday! Air Force Museum hosts first Museum Mile run
Dayton, OH20 hours ago
Waterline construction to interrupt Englewood traffic
Englewood, OH1 day ago
Governor DeWine tours The Abilities Connection in Springfield
Dayton, OH15 hours ago
Shrimp Scampi from Franco the Foodie
Dayton, OH18 hours ago
Fairborn, neighboring agencies respond to fire in Fairborn
Fairborn, OH2 days ago
German Township home catches fire
Germantown, OH2 hours ago
Vehicle crashes into pole, flips in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Dayton VA hosts hiring event, hires advanced medical support assistants
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Madison Twp. trustee sentenced: Charges
Madison Township, PA21 hours ago
Dayton Public Schools offering ‘Parenting Past the Pandemic’ workshop
Dayton, OH19 hours ago
1 dead after reported hit-and-run on US-35
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Man hospitalized after reported shooting in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 hours ago
Englewood drivers to see delays from waterline project
Englewood, OH2 days ago
One taken to hospital after reported Dayton crash
Dayton, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy