Ross Dress for Less coming to Town & Country Shopping Center

KETTERING, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A national discount retailer has chosen its newest location in a busy Kettering shopping center.

According to a release, Ross Dress for Less will take over the former Stein Mart location inside of Town & Country Shopping Center, located in Kettering. Stein Mart was an anchor store at the indoor Kettering mall, but the company announced the closure of all locations in 2020.

Other plans have already been announced for changes coming to Town & Country Shopping Center.

A new Panera Bread location is being built, which will include a drive-thru. Along with the drive thru addition, the new space will have a reported 450 extra square feet onto the building.

Bath and Body Works is another retailer at the shopping mall that is getting an expansion. It was announced that the store would stay inside of the mall, but move to a different spot, which will give the store a 3,400 square foot location.

Ross currently has a few locations in the Dayton area. Current locations in the Miami Valley include Beavercreek , Miami Township and West Chester Township . The newest location in Kettering will make 23 stores for the retailer in the state of Ohio.

