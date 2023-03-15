Luxury Home of the Week: For $13.2m, a Westwood contemporary on 31 acres

The property comes with an infinity pool, boathouse, barn, and more.

The contemporary at 300 Summer St. in Westwood was built in 2016. John Bellenis

Our Luxury Home of the Week marries sleek design with idyllic landscaping on 31.43 acres.

The contemporary at 300 Summer St. in Westwood is listed for $13,200,000. The 10,309 square feet of living space includes six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms.

Built in 2016, the 21-room home — also known as the Lee Pond Estate — features the architectural design of Richard Levey of RBL Architects and the interior design of Meichi Peng. Jay Boyle and Ruth Kennedy Sudduth of LandVest Inc. have the listing.

. – Greg Premru

Details such as Venetian plaster walls, porcelain tile floors with radiant heat, and ceilings of up to 20 feet are found throughout the home. The living room offers a row of floor-to-ceiling windows, providing a view of the patio and grounds beyond. This space also features a wet bar, glass-enclosed wine cellar, and double-sided fireplace, serving as a hearth to both the living and dining spaces.

. – Greg Premru

There’s a patio with a hot tub and infinity pool for days when the weather is balmy and a three-season porch for when it’s not. The first level also offers a three-car garage and connected guest house.

. – John Bellenis

The second floor houses most of the bedrooms, including the primary suite. This owner’s space offers a private balcony; a bathroom with a frosted-glass shower, a soaking tub, and double vanity; and a sizable walk-in closet.

A sitting area just outside the suite looks over the living room below. This floor is also home to a gym, gallery, and roof deck, while a home theater occupies the lower level.

. – John Bellenis

Situated on 31.43 acres, the main house is just the tip of the iceberg here. Across the circular driveway from the main residence, a 2,800-square-foot barn features workshop space, as well as a covered deck. A stream-fed pond is complemented by a boathouse, offering a sitting room with a fireplace in addition to a dock and storage.