Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
WSOC Charlotte

Violence prevention program in west Charlotte creates positive results

By Hunter Sáenz,

3 days ago

For about a year, violence interrupters have had their boots on the ground in west Charlotte trying to curb crime.

Along the Beatties Ford Road corridor, homicides from gun violence are down. But that’s more comforting to some families than it is to others.

Flowers rest near the base of a plaque that is posted along the road. It bears the names of those whose families can’t rest yet.

PREVIOUS: Local organization aimed at curbing violence back on track after facing staffing challenges

“I don’t want this to be one of those situations that fades away,” Mario Black, a local activist, told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz.

Black has been helping families through the still unsolved killings of the “Beatties Ford Four,” the four victims who were killed during a block party June 2020 along the corridor. It’s an area that’s had its history with violent crime.

“When I was in school, walking from here to Bojangles was a war zone,” Charlotte City Councilman Malcolm Graham told Sáenz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BfpAi_0lK9io3q00

Graham, who represents the neighborhood, is pleased with the progress that’s been made so far.

“It’s come a long way,” he said.

The Alternatives to Violence program started in the Beatties Ford corridor a year ago. It provides boots-on-the-ground work to prevent violent crimes by using trained residents who are from the community.

“They’ve been in trouble before. They understand the tug and pull of growing up as a youth and sometimes, the trouble they can find themselves in,” Graham said.

PREVIOUS: Organization hiring 6 to help stop violence along Beatties Ford Road

A year in, the City of Charlotte says gun-related homicide rates are down in the Beatties Ford corridor, but other crimes remain the same.

The program has worked with more than 880 people. They’ve referred 180 of them to behavioral health programs and have successfully prevented violence with 26 mediations.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” Graham said.

The city said the program has also helped prevent retaliatory attacks since the June 2020 shooting, giving hope to those who were there -- that no one else has to go through the pain these four families now bear.

“It gives us a sense of hope and direction -- mainly in the right direction, in the community, for our city,” Mario Black said.

Councilman Graham and others recognize that it’s only been one year, and they want to see if this progress continues. Regardless, the program will expand to two new corridors -- the West Boulevard and Remount Road corridor, and near Nations Ford and East Arrowood roads.

(WATCH BELOW: 110 lives lost to violence in 2022, CMPD says; here’s what police are doing about it)


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
CMPD investigating homicide at south Charlotte apartment complex
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
'Violence interrupters' and the impact on west Charlotte neighborhoods
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Vigil held for Statesville student killed in shooting
Statesville, NC10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested, two others wanted in connection to murder of Statesville High School student, police say
Statesville, NC1 day ago
Police investigating near north Charlotte apartment complex
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
CMPD investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian in north Charlotte
Charlotte, NC9 hours ago
Parents say shooting that claimed life of Iredell County student ‘scares me’
Statesville, NC1 day ago
Changes coming to Ballantyne with bridge demolition
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Two North Carolina schools go remote after student killed in shooting, district says
Statesville, NC2 days ago
‘A little alarming’: 1 seriously hurt in northwest Charlotte shooting, police say
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
2nd suspect arrested, 1 sought after shooting of Statesville teens
Statesville, NC11 hours ago
East Charlotte house fire intentionally set, firefighters say
Charlotte, NC22 hours ago
High school senior shot, killed in Statesville ‘ambush’, family says
Statesville, NC2 days ago
The Political Beat: Local representative eyes state treasurer’s office
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Concord dissolves task force formed to revitalize Barber-Scotia College
Concord, NC2 days ago
One killed, several others hurt in crash in east Charlotte, MEDIC says
Charlotte, NC12 hours ago
'He got shot in the head': Aunt of victim in Statesville shooting describes what happened
Statesville, NC3 days ago
VIDEO: Police looking to identify people who robbed Charlotte 7-Eleven
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Northview Academy Closed Today, Student Shot and Killed Wednesday Night
Statesville, NC2 days ago
Gastonia woman charged in illegal speakeasy operation
Gastonia, NC2 days ago
Shooting investigation underway in Salisbury
Salisbury, NC2 days ago
Loaded gun found at Monroe HS after photo posted on social media, district says
Monroe, NC2 days ago
Charlotte woman claims she was carjacked, later charged, Lowell Police say
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Charlotte mentorship program dedicated to helping at-risk youth
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Gastonia woman charged with insurance fraud
Gastonia, NC3 days ago
Feds seek seizure of 2 homes owned by NC woman accused of healthcare fraud
Charlotte, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy